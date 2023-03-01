Despite the stiff wind and bouts of heavy rain, spirits were high at the eighth annual Jetty Classic surf contest on Sunday. Due to forecasted southerly winds, contest director and founder Chris Loeswick made the call to move the event several miles north to Montara, where the breeze, while not ideal, would be more favorable to surfers at the northwest-facing beach. 

Despite the deluge soaking all involved for most of the afternoon, Loeswick and a hardy crew of volunteers kept the show going. Kerri Gardner, a coach of the Half Moon Bay High School surf team, was constantly on the mic helping surfers check in for their heats and updating results. Judges sheltered in a U-Haul while giving scores throughout the day. 

