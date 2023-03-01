Despite the stiff wind and bouts of heavy rain, spirits were high at the eighth annual Jetty Classic surf contest on Sunday. Due to forecasted southerly winds, contest director and founder Chris Loeswick made the call to move the event several miles north to Montara, where the breeze, while not ideal, would be more favorable to surfers at the northwest-facing beach.
Despite the deluge soaking all involved for most of the afternoon, Loeswick and a hardy crew of volunteers kept the show going. Kerri Gardner, a coach of the Half Moon Bay High School surf team, was constantly on the mic helping surfers check in for their heats and updating results. Judges sheltered in a U-Haul while giving scores throughout the day.
Jason Stark, the head coach of the Half Moon Bay High School surf team, lives in Montara and grew up surfing the beach break. He said he was happy to hear the contest would be run a few minutes from his home, and recalled competing in an underground contest as a teenager at the other end of the beach. But on Sunday he was able to capitalize on years of experience on the sandbar. He held his own against the young guns on his team, advancing to the finals in both the pro-am and longboard divisions.
“It was fun to take all the knowledge from when I was a grom till now and just go out there in a low-stress competitive environment,” Stark said. “Plus, I was stoked to beat a couple of guys on my team.”
Loeswick, a Realtor based in El Granada, invests a lot of time and his own dime putting the event on year after year. He handmade each first-place trophy and paid for prizes, hats, T-shirts, mugs and stickers for each finalist. He was in the parking lot before sunrise setting up the judging station, heat timing flags, a barbecue and the sprawling three-panel poster board detailing every heat and displaying pictures of notable surfers from Pacifica, Half Moon Bay and Santa Cruz.
“It’s just really cool, all the characters in this community,” Loeswick said. “It’s a nice time to celebrate everyone.”
Around 60 people competed in various divisions on Sunday. Dom Spinardi won the pro-am in signature fashion with blistering turns and a creative air in the final. Casey Smith cruised to victory in the longboard final. “Mendo Ted” was the masters (42 and over) winner, while “Aussie Kia” narrowly beat Half Moon Bay phenom Zoe Chait to take the women’s crown. Daniel Otero was the top mehuene (under 15) while 13-year-old Dane Grochowski won the wavestorm title.
Scott Atkinson, another Montara resident, competed in the wavestorm division. Though he didn’t advance out of his first-round heat, he had fun with his wife and two kids watching from shore. He even got in a headstand on one of his rides.
Atkinson said that, in spite of the rain and cold temperatures, the event “was a ton of fun. You looked around and saw a ton of people with big smiles on their faces.”
Atkinson, who had not competed in one of Loeswick’s contests before, pointed to the intergenerational aspect of the event, where teens mingle with people who have been surfing for decades.
“It was definitely a community event, but we had participants from around the Bay Area, which was cool,” he said. “It was a balance between the local community, but not being overly insular, and welcoming to all surfers.”
This inclusivity is a key driver for Loeswick, who also organizes the San Mateo County Boardriders Club, which has a surf contest in Ventura County on Saturday. He said he prefers to keep the contest entry donation-based, asking competitors to pay what they can in order to bring more people in. Though he considers himself fortunate if he breaks even, it’s a model he would have loved to see when he was a younger surfer.
“The way the community shows up for this thing with donations, time and effort, it’s so killer each year,” he said.
Loeswick’s own effort was not lost on those who surfed in the lashing wind and rain.
“It’s a testament to Chris and Kerri and the other organizers that in spite of the rain, the cold weather and terrible conditions in the afternoon, everybody started and smiled,” Atkinson said. “It was a total success in spite of the elements.” ▪
August Howell not only wrote the story, he participated in the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.