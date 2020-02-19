With scenic views of the ocean from atop the bluffs, opportunities for recreation on the Coastal Trail and the quiet nature of the neighborhood, Poplar Beach and the surrounding streets are a popular destination for Coastsiders and visitors year-round.
Now, the city of Half Moon Bay is looking to address increasing traffic, erosion of the bluffs and sea level rise through multiple long-term projects.
Currently, Poplar Street is a main roadway connecting motorists from Highway 1 to the beach and Main Street. It’s a narrow road, lacking defined pedestrian and bicycle access.
About four years ago the city was awarded a $1.2 million grant from Transportation for Livable Communities, part of the City/County Association of Governments. The money is intended to improve Poplar Street by creating new sidewalks that are Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant, putting in curbs and gutters, and establishing bicycle lanes. Public Works Director John Doughty said because Poplar Street is split into two segments, one being closer to Main Street and the other closer to the beach, the designs for the road vary depending on the needs for the area.
The goal of the project is to make the route safer for all users and to provide stormwater management.
In December the city conducted a survey. Sixty-three percent of the 187 respondents primarily walk to Poplar Beach as the preferred mode of transportation. The survey also revealed traffic speed, and bike and pedestrian safety were critical issues for residents. Doughty said the city is tasked with weighing not only the concerns of residents who live on or near Poplar Street but also the needs of the community as a whole.
“There is broad support for doing this project,” Doughty said. “But there are a few households that do not want anything to change.”
While some residents expressed a fear over whether the Monterey cypress trees were going to be removed, Doughty said that is not part of the plan. Rather, the city is looking to design a dirt path through the trees which will connect to sidewalks on either end. Another consideration is creating a traffic circle at the end of Poplar Street rather than have a four-way traffic stop. Doughty said the city is open to feedback from the community.
The next step is for the Half Moon Bay City Council to approve the design this year and perhaps start construction in 2021. Doughty anticipates that the work will be split into phases. The city will look for additional grants to fund the entire project.
And as the road to the beach gets an upgrade, the city is also planning to retreat the Coastal Trail near Poplar Beach as sea- level rise and man-made erosion cause the bluffs to recede.
In 2016, an assessment was done on the city’s portion of the Coastal Trail. It showed that the span between Kelly Avenue and Poplar Street is vulnerable to erosion, particularly from people walking on the informal trails leading up to the bluff-top overlooks.
To address these issues, the Poplar Beach Gateways Plan is a 20-year project with several components, including moving the trail back, restoring native habitat along the bluffs, creating a separate bicycle and pedestrian path, and installing permanent bathrooms.
“We had two ways to deal with it. We could either sit here and accept the bluffs are going to march east and we can react to it, or we can be proactive, which is what our council made clear is the way to respond,” Doughty said.
The City Council approved spending about $235,000 at its Feb. 4 meeting for an environmental impact report and a biological resource evaluation, which are expected to be complete this fall. The entire project will cost about $7.5 million, according to Doughty. Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock said she is confident grant funding will be available because the Legislature is considering a $5 billion climate resilience bond.
Once the plan is complete it will limit the public access to the bluff edge to only designated lookout spots. The trail will be moved inland by about 25 to 100 feet, and a fence will be put up as another incentive to keep people on the designated trail.
“A lot of people don’t realize the bluff top is eroding two and half times faster because of people walking on an informal trail, not because of sea- level rise,” Doughty said.
Other improvements include creating stepped access to the beach with a cable handrail, educational and directional signs with a drop-off loop, and an equestrian parking area.
“This concept is a multi-beneficial project. It enhances public recreation and access, treats stormwater runoff and addresses coastal erosion,” Ruddock said. “I think we’re in a great place with this. And doing the more robust environmental report on this might be able to do more to secure funding.”
