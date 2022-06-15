Half Moon Bay residents say the conditions of the homeless encampment along the bike path below Highway 1 at Pilarcitos Creek are worse than ever. That has prompted the city to ask for help from the state to clean up the area, which sits on Caltrans property.
On a recent day, an assortment of trash, bicycles missing tires and sleeping bags have piled up on the path under the road. There are also reports of dogs roaming the area and being kept in crates.
Three weeks ago, Half Moon Bay city staff alerted Caltrans to these issues. City Manager Bob Nisbet said the state was at first “extremely responsive” and got personnel out to the site within a few days. But after a site visit and an agreement to move the encampment up the state’s priority list, the city hasn’t heard any details or timeline.
“They have situations like this all over the Bay Area and California, and they have a system for scheduling and prioritizing (cleanup efforts),” Nisbet said.
City Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez said at last week’s council meeting he’d spoken with people living by the creek and that they are asking for a dumpster to haul much of the garbage away. Last year Jimenez helped coordinate cleanup efforts with Republic Services, which donated a 20-foot-long trash dumpster near the encampment and free deliveries to Ox Mountain Sanitary Landfill. Abundant Grace Coastside Worker has volunteers clean up parts of the city but doesn’t go to the encampment because of environmental regulations.
Every two years, San Mateo County conducts a single-day count of homeless people in order to grasp the scope of the issue and to be eligible for federal funding. This year the county’s one-day homeless count in February identified 1,092 unsheltered individuals living in cars, RVs, tents and on the street. The county recorded 161 people living without shelter in Pacifica, 68 in Half Moon Bay, and 62 in unincorporated Coastside areas.
At the height of the pandemic, many homeless encampments on state property were left in place due to safety concerns over COVID-19, unless they posed so-called high-priority threats to life or infrastructure. Caltrans then changed course and allowed lower priority encampments to be addressed more quickly, with emphasis on providing housing and assistance from local partners.
With more vaccinations and state money available to address housing issues, those policies are beginning to shift again.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s California Comeback Plan gave Caltrans $2.7 million to clean trash and debris on its property and coordinate with local agencies to connect people experiencing homelessness with support services. So far, it appears the cleanup under Highway 1 is just that, a cleanup, and not meant to relocate individuals. Nisbet said the city is planning to work with Caltrans and the county to clean up other encampments along the creek on city and private property while leveraging safety net nonprofits to help those in need.
The encampment under the bridge is within site of the Coast House transitional housing shelter, which officials say has been at or near capacity for months.
(2) comments
The land of stolen bikes...
Another great piece of investigative journalism by the Review.
Not sure why a dumpster would help. Most of the garbage was hauled there in the first place.

