Facing the rising cost of services and a potential economic downturn, city of Half Moon Bay staff is projecting a budget deficit for the fiscal year 2023-24. According to a staff report at last week’s City Council meeting, total expenses will outpace revenues by 25 percent, with $63.7 million in expenses outpacing $50.9 million in revenues. City staff and consultants are forecasting economic activity to slow down in the fall and last throughout the rest of the fiscal year into mid-2024. 

“This budget is relatively flat regarding revenues,” Senior Accountant Kenneth Stiles said. “ARPA funds have ended, and it’s flat due to an economic slowdown that we’re assuming and planning for.”

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories