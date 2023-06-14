Facing the rising cost of services and a potential economic downturn, city of Half Moon Bay staff is projecting a budget deficit for the fiscal year 2023-24. According to a staff report at last week’s City Council meeting, total expenses will outpace revenues by 25 percent, with $63.7 million in expenses outpacing $50.9 million in revenues. City staff and consultants are forecasting economic activity to slow down in the fall and last throughout the rest of the fiscal year into mid-2024.
“This budget is relatively flat regarding revenues,” Senior Accountant Kenneth Stiles said. “ARPA funds have ended, and it’s flat due to an economic slowdown that we’re assuming and planning for.”
Capital improvements account for 33 percent, around $21 million, of all expenditures. The General Fund is contributing $2.7 million to the Capital Improvement Program, and the rest is filled out with grants, sewer funds and other revenue sources.
On the revenue side, the city is planning to see $21.5 million in the General Fund, 7.9 percent less than fiscal year 2022-23, mostly due to the end of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received the last two years. Of the $1.8 million shortfall, $1.5 million is from ARPA.
But with operational expenses at $25 million, up 12 percent from last year, the General Fund is left with a $3.7 million deficit. The city is using its Unassigned Fund Balance, essentially a savings account, to offset the
shortfall. That fund is separate but related to the city’s reserves, which are forecasted to increase by $1.3 million and end the fiscal year at $11.1 million. According to city policy, the reserves must cover half of the operating costs.
“As our expenditures are growing, we have to put more away into savings,” Stiles said. “Our expenditures grew by $2 million, so we had put about $1 million to reserves.”
That means that if no budget changes are made in the next few years, the city might have to take out $3.2 million from its reserves in fiscal year 2024-25 and another $2.3 million the year after that. When asked by the council how concerned the city should be about the potential risk, City Manager
Matthew Chidester noted that there wasn’t cause for alarm yet, but this upcoming year was going to be critical in terms of evaluating city government from the top down.
“As soon as we have to spend any reserves to balance the budget, we have to be concerned,” Chidester said. “This fiscal year, we’re not touching reserves.”
Payroll is up 9 percent to $7.2 million, mostly through labor obligations and adjustment of staff time charged to other funds. But the largest increase comes from supplies and contract services, which is forecasted to jump 21 percent, or $2.1 million. The total cost for contract services is $12.5 million. Nearly all of the increase is from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office patrol services (up $1.5 million) and the San Mateo County Department of Public Safety Communications (up $500,000).
The council will take up the final budget on June 20. Councilmember Debbie Ruddock questioned whether the city should set performance standards for the Sheriff’s Office considering the growing costs. That prompted a discussion about how to engage the law enforcement agency’s top officials on how to receive the best value.
“I think the more important thing that we can be doing to ensure we're getting the most value for the services that we're paying for is to make sure that we maintain the relationship we have with them and we meet with them,” Chidester said. “Not just our local captain but the Sheriff's Office as a whole more regularly, and be more assertive about our expectations when we see issues arise.”
