As the Half Moon Bay City Council awaits data from the 2020 Census, it must decide how to effectively draw election boundaries in the city’s four districts to equally represent all constituents.
The council took that first step last week when it decided to establish an Advisory Redistricting Commission that will be charged with resetting the boundaries according to the 2020 Census data. Those numbers are expected to be available in October.
After consulting with the National Demographers Corp., which helped create the city’s districts in 2018, city staff outlined four options. The City Council could create a new map itself, which it did in 2018, establish an independent commission, form a hybrid commission that would require the council to select one of two maps, or it could empanel an advisory commission. The City Council selected the latter on a 4-1 vote. Councilmember Harvey Rarback voted against the formation of a commission, he said, because he did not think it would be more effective than the council-selected maps based on public input in 2018.
Because the city transitioned council elections from at-large to district elections in 2018, the City Council must examine, and, if necessary, change the district boundaries every 10 years according to the Census to ensure compliance with the California Voting Rights Act. The new map must be drawn by April 17, 2022. There are four districts in the city and the mayor is an at-large election.
This advisory commission made up of Half Moon Bay residents would hold hearings, likely starting in June, take public comment and report back to the City Council. This commission would be approved by the City Council, which is encouraging Half Moon Bay residents to apply as soon as possible.
The commission will have to consider several factors, including how to group communities of interest, balance population, ensure contiguous districts and how to use identifiable existing boundaries like roads and creeks. The City Council is waiting on specifying the number of commissioners until it could gauge the number of applicants. Each council member can also nominate one person. So far, the only restrictions are that no spouses, family or employees of council members can be appointed.
“I think now that we’re doing redistricting, there’s got to be more people involved,” Councilmember Juaquin Jimenez said.
The rules dictate that four city districts must be contiguous and contain nearly the same population, within a very slim margin. In addition to expanded community outreach and public hearings, the city also must comply with the Fair Maps Act, which prohibits partisan gerrymandering.
Douglas Johnson, president of the National Demographers Corp., advised the council against forming an independent commission. While cities like Oakland and Santa Barbara have adopted independent commissions, his reasoning had to do with Half Moon Bay’s population. An independent commission can’t consider where current politicians live, nor their political affiliation when drawing maps. Because Half Moon Bay is small, it’s difficult to prove that commissioners won’t consider where candidates or incumbents reside.
“If everyone in town knows where a council member lives, then it’s almost impossible to defend your map,” Johnson said. “You would have to prove that even though you know where a council member or candidate lives, you didn’t consider that.”
Johnson said state law allows the City Council itself, or an advisory commission it chooses, to consider where the candidates or incumbents live.
