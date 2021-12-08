The Half Moon Bay Public Safety Subcommittee last week reviewed a survey it plans to roll out to the public to get feedback on how residents feel about law enforcement.
The city received proposals from three of the five firms it asked to design and conduct the survey. It contracted Probolsky Research, a national company that conducts such research for business, law enforcement and government clients. After refinements from the staff, the city is expected to start sending the surveys out in mid-January.
In reviewing the draft of the survey with Adam Probolsky, president of Probolsky Research, the subcommittee modified the 30-plus questions intended to gauge public perceptions of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The survey is anonymous and includes multilingual Spanish and Chinese options. Some questions will probe whether residents believe deputies acted friendly, unprofessional or hostile during encounters. Respondents can offer comments and detailed personal experiences with the Sheriff’s Office. Other questions are meant to answer whether residents think the deputies are fair, trustworthy, responsive and engaged in the community.
Problosky said the survey primarily will be completed online through targeted outreach via email and text message. The firm is looking for 300 respondents, Probolsky said, and the firm might use mail or door-to-door services to include all necessary demographics. Probolsky said he plans to provide the city with responses that can be filtered by age, gender, geography and ethnicity. He also spoke of the challenges of the task ahead, notably making sure the survey included the city’s minority communities.
“They seemed like the firm that had the best credentials, the best understanding of Half Moon Bay and what we wanted, and the best ability to do a survey where we can get accurate results,” City Manager Bob Nisbet said.
“Our job is to be accurate and be fully reflective of your community,” Probolsky said. “And that’s not necessarily an easy job because we’ve got to be inclusive of people regardless of whether they’re registered to vote or not, regardless of whether they’re documented or not or whether they’ve paid their taxes in the last 10 years. We’ve got to make sure we’re reflective of every quarter of your city.”
Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez requested that the survey query whether people thought deputies were engaged and a part of the community. Vice Mayor Debbie Ruddock said she was familiar with Probolsky polling research with the California State Coastal Conservancy on barriers to beach access, noting that the firm “dug deep” to get representative samples from inland communities.
“I think we need to make the questions specific to the context, I think we’ll get better information that way,” Ruddock said.
(1) comment
Where's the survey on the "electrification ordinance"?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.