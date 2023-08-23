▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council
Time and date: 7 p.m., Aug. 15
Members present: Deborah Penrose, Joaquin Jimenez, Robert Brownstone, Harvey Rarback, Debbie Ruddock.
▸ Staff present: City Manager Matthew Chidester, Deputy City Manager John Doughty, City Clerk Jessica Blair, City Attorney Catherine Engberg, Economic and Community Vitality Manager Karen Decker, Management Analyst Julissa Acosta, Public Works and Sustainability Programs Manager Veronika Vostinak.
▸ Minimum wage increase: Half Moon Bay staff is anticipating a 3 percent increase to the city’s minimum wage in January. The current minimum wage is $16.45, and the increase in January would put employee wages in the city at $16.94 per hour. In February 2020, the City Council adopted a local minimum wage ordinance that mandated that the city’s minimum wage would increase from $15 per hour in 2022 and then rise annually based on the U.S. Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index for the San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose region. According to data from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the annual living wage for an adult with no children is $26.63 per hour. To view that data, go to livingwage.mit.edu/counties/06081
Council members floated the idea of increasing the city’s minimum wage to $19 per hour, and staff will begin outreach to businesses. That would be just under the city of West Hollywood, which has the highest minimum wage in the state at $19.08 per hour. The highest minimum wage in San Mateo County is in Redwood City, where employees make $17 per hour.
▸ Climate Adaptation Plan: A key segment of how Half Moon Bay will prepare for the impacts of climate change will be produced by Integral Consulting. The city has already produced a draft of its Climate Action Plan, which recommends ways for the city and individuals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The second phase, the Climate Action Plan, will include a climate hazard vulnerability and risk assessment that will serve as a roadmap as the city navigates increasing climate risks like fire, flooding and sea level rise. The council agreed Integral's contract would not exceed $200,000. Integral has worked in Half Moon Bay before, including the adopted Miramontes Point Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Study, and is currently doing flood modeling at the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside wastewater treatment plant.
▸ E-bike grant: Half Moon Bay is giving away e-bikes to eligible applicants thanks to $200,000 from San Mateo County’s Measure W funds. The Pedal for a Purpose program is reserved for low-income farmworkers, hospitality workers or teachers who live or work within 12 miles of Half Moon Bay. Coastside Hope and Ayudando Latinos a Soñar are referring recipients, who will get a $5,000 voucher for the e-bike, lock and helmet, to Bike Works and Straight Wheel Cycling. Staff are hoping to give out 30 to 35 e-bikes. Some of the funding will go to the nonprofit Coastside Mountain Bikers and the two bike shops for maintenance agreements. Call Coastside Hope Executive Director Judith Guerro at (650) 726-9071 or ALAS Community Program Coordinator Sandra Sencion at (650) 560-8947 for more information.
▸ Seymour Ditch repair: The council agreed to pay engineering consultants $124,800 to repair a significantly eroded section of the Seymour Watercourse outfall. The man-made drainage feature is west of Seymour Street and reaches 1,000 feet south of the Poplar Beach parking lot. The area, which drains stormwater to the ocean from open space and agricultural lands, has been eroding for years and that erosion was exacerbated during winter storms. The emergency design work will include moderate grading, rock stabilization and new check dams across the watercourse channel. Rarback called the work a temporary solution and noted the city has been dealing with this erosion issue for more than a decade.
▸ Downtown Streetscape: Economic and Community Vitality Manager Karen Decker announced that the early design phase of the Half Moon Bay Downtown Streetscape Master Plan, which will rebuild a portion of Main Street, is now underway. The idea, Decker said, is to make the area more attractive, accessible and sustainable. There are numerous community input sessions scheduled for next month, including a special meeting with the selected contractor, Toole Design, on Sept. 5. The I.D.E.S Hall will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13. There are also discovery workshops hosted from Sept. 12-14 at the Half Moon Bay Library for people to share their desires for what the street should look like. To give input and ask questions about the project, email streetscapes@hmbcity.com
▸ Quote of the day: “Three percent increase isn’t really cutting it when the base, to begin with, was so low. I think once in a while we’re going to have to make some adjustments.” Brownstone noted that the annual CPI increase to the city’s minimum wage wasn’t keeping up with living expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.