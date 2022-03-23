After a three-night "sleep-in" inside San Francisco Unified School District offices, teachers demanding pay from the district said they reached an agreement with the district late Thursday.
Last week, more than a dozen SFUSD educators began the sleep-in, calling for the district to pay more than 1,000 teachers and other staff members who have gone unpaid or only received partial paychecks since January.
The educators have said because of the payment issue, they've been unable to pay rent, mortgages, medical bills, and other necessities.
District officials have said that while the majority of its more than 10,000 employees have been paid correctly, a portion of educators went unpaid due to a technical error attributed to the district switching to a new payroll system, replacing an older system that had been in place for the last 17 years.
Under the agreement, the district will pay all educators owed money, as well as interest for the late payments. Additionally, the district has promised to address any payroll errors moving forward within 72 hours. Also, the district will reimburse the affected educators for any late fees and penalties incurred.
"This occupation was the result of months and months of trying to negotiate with the district and trying to ask that folks get paid what they're due," said teacher and United Educators of San Francisco member Frank Lara said during a Thursday evening rally outside the district offices.
"It's been exhausting for all of us," he said.
And the County charges 10% for late property tax payment, where large portion of it goes to the school district. Thought some school board members were recalled in SF not long ago, maybe more need to go elsewhere? So Rules to school district:
#1: pay the ones who worked immediately.
#2: do not pay yourself if you can't pay others first.
#3: fail math again and tax payers shall impose 10% penalty upon you.
Still no editing available on HMB Review :(
Needless to say, I wrote "paid" and meant to write "unpaid"
[ohmy][censored]
Agreement? That is not money in the pocket... Last night on the news those vboard members were talking about how much it would cost them to give the unpaid teachers THEIR long-overdue pay, and they issued a "promise" to pay the paid teachers.
PROMISE SHMOMISE! PUT THEIR MONEY INTO THEIR POCKETS NOW!!!
