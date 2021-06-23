If you or someone you know were having a mental health crisis, who would you call?
That question was on the minds of at least two dozen residents who tuned in to the Half Moon Bay City Council meeting last week during discussion of a report from two council members who seek a new relationship with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and to establish new guidelines for how law enforcement is conducted in Half Moon Bay.
After a presentation on the “Jimenez-Rarback Report on Policing and Public Safety in Half Moon Bay,” Councilmembers Harvey Rarback and Joaquin Jimenez proposed moving forward with a timeline to get a job description for a new police chief and to fill the position by November. The rest of the council thought that timetable unrealistic. They noted the scope and number of unknown factors, lack of specific detail on the proposed new city Public Safety Department, and the challenge of collaborating with the Sheriff’s Office.
After a 3-2 vote, the City Council instead opted to table the report in favor of speaking with hybrid organizations that offer unarmed civilian responses to noncriminal calls. Most notably, it will speak with members of CAHOOTS, a community-based public safety system that coordinates civilian responses for crises involving mental illness, homelessness, and addiction based in Eugene, Ore., sometime next month.
“I think we need to look at this carefully and do a lot of outreach and do it constructively and collaboratively with our partners before making decisions that we might regret later,” Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock said.
In the report, Rarback outlined his stance that in fully outsourcing law enforcement to the Sheriff’s Office, the city lost its oversight over the way policing is handled in its jurisdiction.
“We signed away our right to oversee the protection of the public to an agency over which we have no control, no input and no accountability,” Rarback said.
Some city officials say Sheriff Carlos Bolanos is effectively the city’s police chief, but Rarback believes Bolanos is not held accountable to the city. The report’s goals involve creating a Department of Public Safety that would be run by the police chief and using that department to shift deputies’ responsibilities away from areas like mental health, homelessness and drug addiction by investing in health professionals and unarmed community police officers.
“Officers are being forced to respond to countless types of crisis that are outside their experience or knowledge base, yet we expect them to handle it well,” Rarback said.
Jimenez said he wants to collaborate with the Sheriff’s Office and not get into “turf wars.”
“Having someone from our city to collaborate with our Sheriff’s Office, I think that’s the best deal,” Jimenez said.
Mayor Robert Brownstone said he was not opposed to getting more community responses to address mental health and homelessness, and suggested that Ayudando Latinos a Soñar would be a good place to start investing in services.
Time and money are key factors. It wasn’t clear how much a police chief would cost, and the city’s contract with the Sheriff’s Office expires in June 2022. While continued cooperation with the Sheriff’s Office remains a goal, council members thought it unlikely that a revamped enforcement policy for Half Moon Bay would be readily accepted by the Sheriff’s Office. Rarback said Bolanos told him there was “no way” a police chief could make operational decisions for his deputies.
The City Council heard from two experts on policing policy Tuesday night. Greg Woods is a criminology professor at San Jose State University, and Carl Tannenbaum is a retired sergeant from the San Francisco Police Department. Tannenbaum discussed working with people facing mental health challenges and drug enforcement policies in San Francisco in the 1980s.
“The police, based on their overall training with the emphasis on voice commands, control and the use of force as a solution, as well as being tasked with a myriad of aspects of law enforcement, are not the appropriate first responders to deal with (the mentally unwell and substance abusers),” Tannenbaum said.
Tannenbaum cited a report from the nonprofit Law Enforcement Action Partnership detailing that 40 percent of all 911 calls are classified as low-level calls for service. Most are quality of life complaints. He believes establishing a hybrid model could effectively shift responsibilities from overtasked police officers.
As for the format of a community responder model, Tannenbaum said the calls would be screened for the type of risk before going to the dispatcher.
Council members said it was too soon for city staff to write a job description for a police chief. Councilmembers Deborah Penrose and Ruddock both expressed a desire for more public meetings and data.
“Complex problems can’t be addressed with simple, easy solutions,” Ruddock said. ”
