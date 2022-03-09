After more than a decade of planning and more than a million dollars spent, the city of Half Moon Bay is indefinitely suspending its Main Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project, citing concerns over rising costs and unattainable designs.
The move follows the threat of a lawsuit from a Half Moon Bay resident claiming the city was failing to preserve the bridge according to the terms of the Main Street Bridge Preservation Act.
At last week’s City Council meeting, Public Works Director John Doughty said Caltrans’ design and environmental review for a bridge approved by the city in 2018 had taken significantly longer than anticipated and that construction costs have only gone up.
In 2016, the total cost of the project was expected to be $8.5 million for repairs and rebuilt pedestrian walkways. State and federal agencies were slated to pay $7.5 million (88.5 percent) and the city would pay $978,000 (11.5 percent) of the costs. The price tag has now swollen to $13.7 million, a 60 percent increase from original 2016 estimates. That is primarily because of ongoing environmental review and changing design requirements by the state, according to the city. The cost to the city has risen to $1.57 million. Caltrans has paid nearly $750,000 in design and environmental reviews, and staff said that the suspension was justified and the city likely wouldn’t need to refund the state expenditure.
The Main Street Bridge, also known as the Pilarcitos Creek Bridge, was built in 1890. In 2010, a Caltrans assessment stated the bridge was in need of immediate repair and contemplated a complete teardown. But in 2014 the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. That same year, plans for the bridge were quashed after Half Moon Bay voters passed Measure F, known as the Main Street Bridge Preservation Act, which requires the bridge’s historical aspects, appearance and character to be preserved and prohibits the city from demolishing or expanding the bridge without approval from voters. The city had spent nearly $600,000 on preliminary engineering and $320,000 on legal fees at that point.
The civil engineering firm Atkinson-Noland and Associates reported to the city in 2015 that the bridge, which survived at least two major earthquakes, was structurally sound and not likely to fail any time soon. To qualify for state funding, the city reapplied to Caltrans as a historic bridge rehabilitation project, which involved more tests for geotechnical evaluation, hydraulic assessments and seismic loads.
In 2018, the City Council paid $1.1 million to Biggs Cardosa Associates to design the project. That prompted concerns from the Main Street Bridge Advisory Committee that the bridge was being altered beyond recognition, and costs would be driven up as it was being reconfigured to comply with Caltrans seismic retrofits. Changes included expanding the width from 26 feet wide to 44 feet and lengthening the span of the bridge from 60 feet to 170 feet. The bridge would also have been poured six feet over the original structure.
City officials say they faced changing designs that have complicated development, and staff said the Caltrans review process has made it difficult to retain the historic nature of the bridge. In 2019, the project was delayed after Caltrans adopted new grading and bridge barrier standards, requiring crash-tested barriers and more modifications including replacing the existing barriers, widening the sidewalks to accommodate the new barriers, removal of the pilasters, and providing additional weight support, according to a city staff report.
On Jan. 2, 2022, the city received a cease and desist letter from a resident threatening litigation, claiming the city was violating the Main Street Bridge Preservation Act by going through with the project. According to the resident, the city attorney told the council in a 2018 memo that the removal of the eastern pedestrian walkway could be considered akin to a “demolition” of that portion of the bridge. And the removal of the walkway would also change the bridge’s “historical, visual and physical integrity,” a violation of Measure F.
Additionally, to meet federal guidelines, the city would have also had to remove the white pilasters on both ends of the bridge, another violation of the agreement.
I think this is a overdue and wise decision. I have been on the Citizens Advisory Committee since it’s inception back in 2015 or 2016. At that time, the engineering firm that did the bridge stress test said for around $500,000 or so, they could extend the bridge’s life for 25-30 years. Several Council members at the time were tempted by the low cost of fixing it but ended up being tempted by the free money paying 88% of the cost.
But as time passed, the costs started to spiral out of control to where the cost went from $9 million to $14 million before a shovel was even put in the ground. My guess is when this bridge was comp,eyed the cost would approach $20 million. I asked at our last meeting if our 12% contribution to the project was fixed regardless of final cost or was there a cap by the others, thereby putting the City on the hook for the difference. The City planner didn’t know the answer. To that.
But to me, by far the worst part of the project, which the Revie didn’t mention, was during the 2 year construction period, Main Street would only be one way traffic. All traffic wanting to go north would be forced to use Kelly Ave to get to Hwy 1 and 92. What a traffic nightmare mess that would be for everyone as that’s already one of our worst intersections.
Well we only wasted a $1 million or so on something we knew 6 years ago.
