The Half Moon Bay City Council is hosting a special meeting Wednesday night to receive presentations from an organization that runs a hybrid policing model and researchers proposing alternative forms of law enforcement.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday over Zoom. The agenda, staff report and link can be found online half-moon-bay.ca.us/315/City-Council-Agendas.
The city will speak with Ebony Morgan the program director for CAHOOTS, a hybrid policing model based in Eugene, Ore. A Stanford University law professor and several law students will also make remarks to the council. Robert Weisberg, a law professor, and graduate students KC Shah and Jake Seidman are three of the co-authors of an April 2021 report entitled “Safety Beyond Policing: Promoting Care over Criminalization.”
The city will also report an analysis of hybrid options for providing public safety in comparable “medium-sized” California cities that contract with a county sheriff and have an in-house public safety department.
City Council members will also vote on approving 10 recommendations presented by the Public Safety Subcommittee for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Recommendations include implementing the Yanira Serrano Presente! Program, prompting meet-and-greets with deputies, requesting demographic data from the traffic stops by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies in compliance with the Racial and Identity Profiling Act of 2015, and monitoring a spilot mental health program being implemented in Daly City, Redwood City, San Mateo, and South San Francisco and determine whether Half Moon Bay should consider a similar program.
