▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m. Nov. 15
▸ Members present: Debbie Ruddock, Joaquin Jimenez, Deborah Penrose, Harvey Rarback. Robert Brownstone was absent
▸ Staff present: Matthew Chidester, Lisa Lopez Rossi, Jessica Blair, John Doughty, Julissa Acosta, Karen Decker, Maziar Bozorginia, Catherine Engberg, Bryan Lopez
▸ On consent: The city agreed to pay its consultant more money for a final environmental impact report for the proposed Hyatt Place Hotel. The amendment approved on the consent agenda will give Circlepoint an additional $67,885, bringing the total EIR price tag to $385,904.
The original consultant contract created in 2017 was for $186,854, and staff says the project has undergone several significant design changes since the environmental review started. Namely, when designers reduced the hotel to 102 rooms from 129. New plans also include expanding the James Ford dealership parking lot and building housing on the north side of Seymour Street. The final EIR must also incorporate extensive public feedback from the draft, which was open for review from July 15 to Sept. 13. The plan has received 105 letters and over 500 comments from emails and in-person meetings. There’s also another architect for the project.
▸ Poplar Street traffic: The council received an update on its proposed plan to upgrade Poplar Street from Railroad Avenue to Main Street. It appears some homeowners on the street will likely have to pay for some of it. The cost estimate for the project’s first phase is $1.95 million, though it’s not known for certain until final bids are received in the next eight to 12 months. Even with a $1.2 million One Bay Area Grant received in 2017, the city is $748,000 short. To make up for costs in the first construction phase, the city is intending to use deferred street improvement agreements from seven homeowners from Main Street to Highway 1. The agreements are a part of Half Moon Bay’s Municipal Code, that allows the city to require street frontage improvements when new homes get a building permit. Property owners can defer the payment down the road rather than pay immediately.
It’s estimated the city could get $30,000 to $60,000 in funding from those parcels, but the exact amount per parcel is yet to be determined. The second construction phase has 14 properties with deferred agreements. Some homeowners have voiced concerns that the costs would be too high, and they were not aware of the contract when they purchased their home. Interim Deputy City Manager John Doughty said the frontage construction is typical with any street section upgrades that should be built when homes are first built.
The project is 65 percent designed and was delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic. The grant is set to expire by the middle of next year, but the city is hoping to open the bids in April 2023. Staff say they will review other funding sources, such as the gas tax or Measure M.
▸ IT services: The city agreed to sign a three-year contract with Infinity Technologies for information technology services at a cost of more than $167,000 per year. A year ago, the council directed staff to issue a request for proposal to switch from its current provider, Stepford, after its contract expired in 2023. Stepford has managed the city’s tech for more than 20 years. The city currently pays Stepford more than $184,000 a year for tech services. The new deal will start on Jan. 1 and have a 30-day overlap with Stepford. Much of the discussion focused on Infinity’s geographic information systems, or GIS, and how it would map parcels.
▸ State priorities: Every December, the League of California Cities sets its Legislative Platform for the following year. It uses input from city councils in large and small towns and cities across the state to help the League base its state and federal advocacy efforts. The league’s platform is not a position of Half Moon Bay, which has its own legislative program. The council’s direction to City Clerk Jessica Blair, who attends a conference this month, is that she states the city’s position on general themes like housing production, local control for construction, and homelessness.
▸ Quote of the day: “I don’t know why specific residents of Poplar Street should be required to put a really significant amount of funding into this on an individual basis when it’s really a Public Works project.” Half Moon Bay resident Martha Higdon shared her concerns about how the city plans to use deferred street improvement agreements to pay for a portion of Poplar Street construction.
