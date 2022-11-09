Last week the Half Moon Bay Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee reviewed the results of a survey about electric bike use on city trails, as well as staff recommendations that could inform council members' decision to regulate e-bikes on public trails. The City Council had directed staff to conduct this survey to understand how users think about e-bikes and potential policies.
Based on feedback, city staff recommended the council allow all types of e-bikes and other electronic motorized vehicles on paved trails with a 15 mph speed limit. Staff also recommended prohibiting all gas-powered vehicles on the trails.
The city received 241 responses while the survey was open from August through mid-September. The 20 questions asked people where they lived and how they used the Coastal Trail and Naomi Patridge and Eastside Parallel trails in Half Moon Bay. It also asked them how frequently they used the trails, if they used them to commute, if they thought there should be a speed limit, and if there should be an e-bike policy.
Most respondents were Half Moon Bay residents who used the trails for recreation (91 percent) over commuting (5.4 percent) daily or weekly. Most did not ride electric bikes or skateboards. Of those who did ride e-bikes, 37 percent said they used Class 1 (pedal assist up to 20 mph), 24 percent rode Class 2 (throttle up to 20 mph), and 19 percent opted for Class 3 (pedal assist up to 28 mph).
A majority of respondents (61 percent) said the city should reduce speed on the trail. Seventy-six percent were in favor of imposing a speed limit. Nearly a third of respondents, 33 percent, said the city should have some prohibitions for electronic motorized vehicles only on the Coastal Trail. However, 65 percent said the city should take no action on electric vehicles.
Committee member Brandon White noted that a speed limit would likely be ineffective as there would be limited enforcement. He said, while a speed limit could have an effect, a bike lane could be a more comprehensive strategy.
“If there’s a designated area (for bikes), that is probably going to have more of an effect on safer trails than putting speed limit signs up and hoping and praying it all works,” he said.
Committee member Janet Rae-Dupree said the speed limits could still be valuable, even if not enforced, because it sets a safety standard. Interim Public Works Director Maziar Bozorginia acknowledged that the city has recognized the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office likely won’t prioritize speeding on the bike paths and said staff is going to focus on signage and safety tips for sharing the multiuse trails. In the long term, there will be discussions on any changes and how signage will look.
“Enforcement was always going to be a tricky subject to work through,” he said.
