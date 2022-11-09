e-bikes

The Half Moon Bay City Council has been considering rules governing the speed of e-bikes on city trails, but members know enforcement will be difficult, if not impossible.

 By Anna Hoch-Kenney

Last week the Half Moon Bay Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee reviewed the results of a survey about electric bike use on city trails, as well as staff recommendations that could inform council members' decision to regulate e-bikes on public trails. The City Council had directed staff to conduct this survey to understand how users think about e-bikes and potential policies. 

Based on feedback, city staff recommended the council allow all types of e-bikes and other electronic motorized vehicles on paved trails with a 15 mph speed limit. Staff also recommended prohibiting all gas-powered vehicles on the trails. 

