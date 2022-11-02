The City of Half Moon Bay hosted its third Elections Night Out event on Thursday. The idea is to provide voters with the “community environment” that used to exist when voters went to the polls on Election Day. Mail-in balloting has effectively killed that communal feeling.
Dinner and information was provided at the Half Moon Bay Library, and some residents used it as an opportunity to drop off their ballots.
