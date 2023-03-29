Earlier this month the Half Moon Bay City Council approved a construction contract that could see the city pay more than half a million dollars for new bike routes, crosswalks and signage along Main Street and other downtown avenues.
The bid for the Main Street Safety Improvement Project was approved by the council on March 7. The council agreed to a contract with Dryco Construction that is capped at a little more than $490,000, with a contingency not to exceed 15 percent, or $75,000. If contractors run into issues and dip into the contingency, the project could pay $585,200 for these upgrades. Over the past few years, the city has received some grants to help offset costs. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has given the city $135,000 to increase alternative transportation options downtown. The city is expected to dip into the $112,500 of remaining grant funds for this project.
The scope of work includes installing new Class 2 bike lanes on Main Street between Highway 1 and Stone Pine Road. Class 3 bike lanes, which are considered bike routes that move closer toward the median, will be built down portions of Correas Street, Johnston Street and Mill Street. Several high visibility crosswalks are also coming to Main Street intersections between Correas Street and Mill Street and at the intersection of Miramontes Street and Johnston Street.
Downtown parking is going to be reduced by this work. Two parking stalls on the north end of Mill Street and perpendicular parking spots along Johnston Street and Correas Street will be reconfigured. The parking on Johnston Street will be reduced from 58 to 44 spaces, and the parking on Correas Street will be reduced from 16 to 9 spaces.
This project first went out to bid in July 2022 and the city received three bids by August. However, the city received two protests from bidders, and the City Council ultimately rejected all bids and readvertised the project in September. The city received two bids in February 2023. City engineers estimated the cost to be a bit over $466,000.
Construction is tentatively scheduled to start in early September and be finished within 40 business days. Staff expects vehicle and pedestrian access to remain during construction, though there will be heavy traffic control in place.
(2) comments
Insane amount of spending, as usual. The contracting process is broken. City estimates the cost at $466k, the bidders know that, so that's where it comes in. Simple work, expensively done. The City should do this in house, for a lot less. Besides, I ride my bike downtown multiple times per week, and the only point of danger I feel is getting across the Main Street bridge at the north end - choice is to ride in narrow traffic lanes, or on the pedestrian walkway. That needs to be fixed, all else seems fine to me. Please stop wasting taxpayer money.
Typical city. Spending $500,000 to fix something but missing the heart of the issue. This doesn't fix the fact that adults ride their bikes on the sidewalks on Main Street. Maybe fix that issue before doing basically nothing other than striping a bike lane on Main Street from Highway 1 and just adding signage to the other routes.
What would be more helpful would be to have parking on one side of Main Street as parallel parking. As it is now, it's not safe for a cyclist to ride down the street and it's not safe for pedestrians on the sidewalk with cyclists riding.
Maybe this will be just like Carter Park where they started work a year ago and now sits inaccessible to everyone because it is fenced off.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.