The city of Half Moon Bay is starting the second phase of development for Frenchman’s Creek Park. The proposed improvements include a swing set, improved access, and new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking. Last week the Parks and Recreation Commission held a virtual public meeting to discuss the initial concept design and potential next steps.
The meeting addressed two areas of the park, the expanded playground and pathway. The proposed design includes two new swings, two new parking spaces, picnic tables and a grassy area, and a ladybug “swing rider.”
This phase will require a Coastal Development Permit. The commission discussion, which gets staff a step closer to starting civil engineering and cost estimates, briefly debated whether to plant new synthetic or natural turf. Ultimately, members thought natural turf was the way to go, as it would negate the use of plastic in an area small children are likely to play.
Part of this project is funded through the California Proposition 68 Park Bond Program.
The original concept started in fiscal year 2018-19 through the Parks Master Plan. The approved concept plan segmented development into three phases. The first was a new play structure completed in 2020 thanks to fundraising from Friends of the Half Moon Bay Parks and Recreation, which raised $15,000 for new play area equipment. The city is planning to host a pop-up and solicit more public feedback later this fall. ▪
