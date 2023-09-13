Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council

▸ Members present: Deborah Penrose, Joaquin Jimenez, Robert Brownstone, Harvey Rarback, Debbie Ruddock.  

tschoenr
tschoenr

We have ALAS, Coastside Hope, and Abundance. Why build something new rather than extending the reach of one of these organizations? We already donate $$ and time to these and it just makes sense for the City to reinvest in one of these important organizations to expand services.

