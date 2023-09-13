▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council
▸ Members present: Deborah Penrose, Joaquin Jimenez, Robert Brownstone, Harvey Rarback, Debbie Ruddock.
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Sept. 5
▸ Staff present: City Manager Matthew Chidester, City Clerk Jessica Blair, City Attorney Catherine Engberg, Deputy City Manager John Doughty, and Community Services Management Analyst Julissa Acosta, Public Works Superintendent Todd Seeley, Economic and Community Vitality Manager Karen Decker, Public Works Director Maz Bozorginia.
▸ Opportunity Center: After months of searching and negotiating, the city has settled on a Main Street property to host a new Opportunity Center of the Coastside, which is intended to provide bilingual services for job seekers and small business development. The city will pay $11,000 per month to lease the 3,900-square-foot first floor of 637 Main Street. The lease will start on Oct. 1 and run for two years, and the city has the option to extend for three more years. The building owners will have to modify the property slightly to meet the requirements of the center and make it Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
The Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce will sublease some space in the new building to operate the Chamber and Visitors’ Bureau and provide operational and administrative support to the center. The city is expected to contract with qualified service providers for small business development and entrepreneurial support. The lease is subsidized by a $2.5 million federal grant as part of the American Rescue Plan Act funds funneled through San Mateo County. Economic and Community Vitality Manager Karen Decker said the center is meant to support a number of business-related queries, from someone looking for work to someone seeking job training.
“Maybe they’re interested in the trades of higher education,” Decker said. “Anybody with those options should be able to go to the Opportunity Center and meet with the quality provider who can explain those options to them.”
▸ Johnston House agreement: Half Moon Bay and the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District have agreed on terms to kick start turning the Johnston House and Train Depot property into a public park. The goal is to consolidate the city’s property with the uplands portion that Midpen purchased in November 2021.
The city owns and manages the Johnston House even though it sits in unincorporated San Mateo County. Under the terms of the agreement, the city will be responsible for master planning, environmental review and permitting from the county. The planning phase alone could cost $700,000, and Midpen will pay for half of the costs under the agreement. Midpen is charged with building a loop trail alignment on the Johnston Ranch uplands that will connect to the proposed parking area and trailhead on the Johnston House property. This project won’t be on the books until next year, and both parties are expected to work together on grant applications. After the county approves the Coastal Development Permit, the city and Midpen will negotiate contributions for construction.
▸ SAM project:Amid rising project expenses and a pending court decision, the council decided to delay paying for renovations to the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside Princeton Pump Station.
On Oct. 5, the California Appellate Court is scheduled to consider Half Moon Bay’s appeal of the Santa Clara Superior Court decision that granted summary judgment in favor of the Granada Community Services District and Montara Water and Sanitary District. The court must give a decision within 90 days of that hearing. Since Half Moon Bay sued the SAM member agencies in 2017, the city has paid for the Intertie Pipeline System project under protest because it doesn't believe the pipeline benefits ratepayers.
Half Moon Bay has asked the two SAM member agencies to reimburse the city for IPS projects, including the Princeton Pump Station, if it wins the appeal. GCSD and MWSD have not agreed to those terms and are unlikely to do so. With the court date approaching, the council decided to defer the project pending either the approval of a renewed stipulation or the court’s decision.
After SAM’s $7.4 million fiscal year 2022-23 budget was approved, bid estimates put the cost to rebuild the Princeton Pump Station over budget. The initial price was $1.2 million and the bids came in 77 percent higher, meaning the city would pay $818,000.
SAM management urged the council not to delay the Princeton project. SAM General Manager Kishen Prathivadi said it was unsafe for his staff to work at the facility because of the limited space. The sewer authority’s legal counsel Jeremy Jungreis asked the council not to defer the project any longer as it had to be done by June 30, 2024, the end of the fiscal year, under the terms of a settlement agreement with the Ecological Rights Foundation.
“If we wind up in a noncompliant situation with ERF, it doesn’t benefit the city either,” he said.
▸ Quote of the day: “When Bay City Flower closed in 2019, it was my job for a few months to help people find employment, so we needed that back then. As you were reading what services will be offered, I got the chills. I’m very happy about this.” Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez is among the advocates who are optimistic that the new Opportunity Center of the Coastside will spur local economic development and job growth.
We have ALAS, Coastside Hope, and Abundance. Why build something new rather than extending the reach of one of these organizations? We already donate $$ and time to these and it just makes sense for the City to reinvest in one of these important organizations to expand services.
