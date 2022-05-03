Construction expected to end in December
Major improvements are coming to Half Moon Bay’s John L. Carter Park, including a renovated stage and amphitheater that city officials hope will bolster the downtown economy.
The Half Moon Bay City Council recently signed off on a construction bid for upgrades to the park. The renovations wouldn’t have gotten off the ground for several years had it not been for Assemblyman Marc Berman’s efforts to secure $4.75 million from the state budget for the project, city officials say.
The grant provides most of the estimated $6.3 million in construction costs. The city opened the bidding period on March 17 and received seven bids. It ultimately selected a $4.9 million bid from Wickman Development and Construction, a San Francisco-based company. Jonathan Woo, an assistant city engineer, said that the total bid was about 3.4 percent higher than the engineer's estimate. Construction is anticipated to last around eight months from May to December.
The City Council also agreed to transfer $700,000 from the General Fund to fund the remaining costs, which include biological and environmental impact reports and a contract with Bay Area Geotechnical Group to study the site.
Notable improvements to the downtown park include a new amphitheater with terraced seating, a new stage with storage space and changing room, a picnic area, restrooms, concession stands, landscaping and repaved park access. Several items outlined in Half Moon Bay’s Capital Improvement Plan for the project were not included in the bid documents due to budget constraints, including a children’s play area, audio-visual equipment for the stage and a park entrance sign.
Woo noted that several local organizations, including Mariners Church and the Half Moon Bay Shakespeare Co., have started fundraising efforts for some of these features.
The park is a popular destination for outdoor theatrical productions and has twice hosted the city’s annual Summer’s End Music Festival. City staff made it clear they heard the requests from stakeholders to invest in a top-of-the-line sound system for the new stage. Public Works Director John Doughty said the city wanted to focus on the audio and stage equipment separately and ensure they were high quality and appropriate for the park.
“We felt like we needed to pull it out and talk to partners and evaluate it separately from a general contractor,” he said.
“We want this to be a real asset, and potentially allow for revenue generation,” Mayor Debbie Ruddock
said. “I think it’s really important to not cut corners. We want a good sound system.”
