The Half Moon Bay City Council is requiring 12-month minimum lease terms for certain rentals in the city.
After months of public outreach on renter protections, the council approved a first reading of an ordinance that would require landlords to offer a year lease to a first-time tenant. It also establishes a city-funded mediation program.
With the passage of Assembly Bill 1482, otherwise known as the “Tenant Protection Act,” rent caps would only apply to a tenant who has occupied a residence for more than a year. The city’s ordinance would ensure more tenants qualify for the protections, according to Deputy City Attorney Sara Clark.
Similar to the state’s bill, there are a number of exemptions to the minimum lease terms. Single-family homes not owned by a real estate investment trust or corporation, units built within the last 15 years, short-term rentals and accessory dwelling units would not be covered by the city’s ordinance.
The city’s housing consultant, Bill Lowell, who was past director of San Mateo County’s housing department, estimates 327 of the total 4,716 housing units in Half Moon Bay will be affected by the ordinance regarding minimum lease terms.
Several members of the real estate community spoke in opposition to the ordinance, saying there was no need for it and that it would place landlords at a disadvantage.
Longtime Coastside Realtor Ralph Ely said he’s typically rented out units using a three- or six-month lease because he wants to see if the relationship is going to be right before committing long term.
Elizabeth Honeyman, who owns property on the Coastside and has been renting to students and teachers, said she would no longer be able to offer housing if this ordinance passes.
“I am not going to put up with (it),” she said. “…Why put up with all this? I’ve been a good landlady.”
However, tenant advocates said the effort will assist vulnerable populations in the city.
“We have been losing families who can’t afford to be here,” Half Moon Bay resident Joaquin Jimenez said.
The ordinance would also begin a mediation program available to any tenant or landlord in Half Moon Bay. Either party can request a contracted mediator for a dispute involving issues such as rental rate increases, deposits, repairs and maintenance, privacy or use of common areas. The city would retain the discretion to determine whether mediation is likely to be productive.
“If the city makes the decision mediation is needed, both the landlord or tenant must participate,” Clark said. “But there is no guarantee of any outcome.”
Real estate stakeholders at the council meeting were mostly in favor of the mediation services.
“I am coming down on the side of the tenants,” Councilwoman Deborah Penrose said. “We’ve had rental increases over the past five years and it’s getting worse all the time.”
The first reading was approved 3 to 0, with Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock and Councilman Adam Eisen absent. If approved during the second reading at the Dec. 17 council meeting, the ordinance will go into effect in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.