Emergency-conscious Coastsiders will likely be eager to see Half Moon Bay’s upcoming emergency operations plans, which detail how and where city staff will respond during natural disasters and other worst-case scenarios.
Half Moon Bay’s final Emergency Operations Plan is expected to be published next month. Though documents like this help jurisdictions get federal relief funding, they also serve as the blueprint for the operations of city staff and contractors during big emergencies.
“The council has prioritized emergency planning and preparation for several years,” Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester said last month. “A lot of that work goes on behind the scenes.”
Congruent with this operations roadmap is the city’s
Emergency Public Information Plan, which details arguably the city’s most impactful course of action during an emergency. With no police or fire department under the city’s discretion, communication will become
the primary goal for city staff
during big emergencies, through its own channels, online presence and to its partner agencies.
“It’s a plan that's important for staff to know what to do in an emergency and to be able to act quickly in the case of an emergency,” Chidester said.
The city’s emergency prep is a collaborative process that involves the Coastside Fire Protection District, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, and the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management.
The city is also making upgrades to its equipment at its Emergency Operations Center on Kelly Avenue next to the Sheriff’s Office substation. Deputies used the center while the substation was renovated, and the city has taken over operations this year after the substation opened in April. Though radio and communications would be run out of the EOC, the city’s corporation yard will be one of the most important places for emergency prep because it stores a lot of supplies and equipment useful amid and after disasters, Chidester said. He also noted that some city staff have been given Coastside Emergency Response Team training, with more likely to follow. Many others are expected to get CPR certified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.