Half Moon Bay restaurants will soon begin swapping out plastic takeout containers for compostable alternatives to meet the city’s new requirements in July 2021.
Beginning July 9, 2021, restaurants and other facilities that prepare food on-site must use reusable or compostable foodware, from plates to utensils, in accordance with a new city ordinance.
This push is an outgrowth of the city’s sustainability implementation plan created last year. Efforts to get business feedback were delayed after February because of the pandemic. But the buildup of trash in the city that mirrors the rise in food takeout led to renewed interest in the proposal to switch to reusable and compostable foodware.
“We know a lot of businesses are going through their foodware much faster than they were before,” said Veronika Vostinak, the city’s sustainability analyst.
The ordinance, which unanimously passed in the City Council on Oct. 6, will affect the 93 food service businesses registered in Half Moon Bay.
When the ordinance goes into effect next year, disposable plastic containers and utensils will be replaced with fiber-based compostable items that have been certified by trusted agencies, such as the Biodegradable Products Institute. Compostable plastics will also be banned after research found they break down into microplastics, which risk contaminating water sources. The ordinance continues the city’s plastic foam ban.
The new rule also prevents businesses from giving out utensils, condiment packets, napkins and other “food accessories” unless explicitly requested by a customer. Businesses using digital or online ordering platforms must adjust their ordering system to clearly provide to customers the option to request accessories.
Straws will be provided without request to accommodate individuals with disabilities, as bans were seen as discriminating against those with mobility needs.
Half Moon Bay city staff plans on working closely with business in the upcoming months.
Jill Klein, co-owner at The Barn, said she supports the ordinance and said her restaurant has been using compostable containers since it opened.
“We knew it was the right thing despite our financial costs,” she said.
Klein said such an ordinance is timely. Before the coronavirus pandemic, The Barn exclusively used reusable dishes. But now everything is packed to go.
“COVID has created more trash,” she said. “Green to-go packaging is expensive and hard for businesses with small margins to absorb,” she said. “Perhaps the City of Half Moon Bay or the County of San Mateo could help … small businesses with the added costs of taking care of our environment.”
Because the city’s ordinance took much of its direction from San Mateo County, the city will have access to the consultant that the county is hiring to assist businesses in making the transition.
The city followed the county’s recommendation to put the ordinance into effect no earlier than July 9, 2020, despite City Council members’ desire to begin much earlier.
Unincorporated parts of the Coastside and three other jurisdictions in the county will begin implementation in November 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Sadly this effort will only be symbolic, and add complexities and cost.... Someone needs to do their homework, you will need designated waste cans for compostables, you cannot mix with typical recyclables, it will not work if you do so, also you need to check with the waste hauler also has to be set up to manage the compostables separately, this is the industry standard, has anyone looked into this to verify prior to launching into a feel good initiative that has the real possibility of failing?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.