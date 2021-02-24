The city of Half Moon Bay is renewing funding for community services that went toward nonprofits last year. The city pledged another $200,000 for the upcoming fiscal year as the pandemic continues to affect psyches and finances.
Recipients of the city’s Community Services Financial Assistance grants spent the money on a host of services made only more necessary by the pandemic, from mental health services to meal delivery for seniors to rental payments.
The program began before the pandemic, in 2018. That year, 15 local nonprofits were funded for close to $130,000. Over the years, each recipient’s share of the total grew as the city enlarged the program’s budget and, later, reduced the number of selected organizations.
This year was the most the city spent on the program: $200,000 for seven nonprofits: Abundant Grace Coastside Worker, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside, Coastside Hope, Senior Coastsiders and Coastside Adult Day Health Center and Sonrisas Dental Health.
Victor Gaitan, management analyst for Half Moon Bay, said COVID-19 hit just as the city was wrapping up the program. He said the City Council thought it was necessary to use this program to alleviate the effects of the pandemic.
This last year, the city eased some of the earlier requirements, such as a midyear presentation and a list of allowed spending, to be more flexible. The city also prioritized funding well-established organizations on the Coastside.
January 2021 marked the midyear point for this cycle of the program when organizational leaders reported to staff that the need for pandemic-related services would not be going away anytime soon.
“All seven organizations have been able to continue — and in some cases expand — their services related to COVID-19 recovery,” Gaitan said at the City Council meeting on Feb. 16.
Belinda Arriaga, executive director of ALAS, was grateful for the city grant. With it, she said ALAS is able to pay for the 200 pre-packed grocery bags her staff consistently gives away every Saturday, which she estimates feeds as many as 1,000 people.
Another critical program where Arriaga has seen consistent attendance is ALAS’s mental health counseling program.
“At the end of the year, we hoped the numbers would decrease,” Arriaga said. “With our mental health services, we have a waiting list right now.”
The feedback from Arriaga and others motivated staff to recommend that the future design of the program focus on housing insecurity, food needs and mental health treatment. But Councilmember Debbie Ruddock said that other needs remain just as pressing, including remote learning assistance for students and social support for isolated seniors.
Staff accepted the recommendation to keep the criteria open and said it would move forward with the proposed timeline. The city will accept applications between March 22 and April 26. Applications will be reviewed by City Council and members of the subcommittee formed specifically for this program. Selections will be made at the June 15 council meeting.
Generally, council members had no qualms renewing the program with $200,000 and were hopeful that the program could get a boost from other sources.
Councilmember Harvey Rarback spoke about the possibility of additional funding coming through from the state and federal government.
“There’s a good likelihood, if you’re an optimist, that the (American Rescue Plan) that President Biden is proposing could result in more than $1 million for Half Moon Bay for COVID relief,” Rarback said. “I propose that if that happens we use a good deal of that money to increase the amount of the program.”
In such an event, council members agreed that they would treat the $200,000 as the funding “floor” on top of which they would add money for its community service financial assistance program.
