The city of Half Moon Bay is reestablishing its architectural advisory committee. The committee’s previous 30-year run ended in 2011.
The three-member committee is tasked with assisting City Council, the Planning Commission and city staff with design review of public projects and certain private development proposals, according to a recent staff report. The committee will be involved in early review of projects before they advance to the Planning Commission or Community Development director for public hearings.
At the June 18 Half Moon Bay City Council meeting, all five council members voted unanimously to approve the second reading of an ordinance to form the committee.
“Our intention in working with an architectural advisory committee is that their steps are integrated into the process of entitlement review, it’s not additive,” said Community Development Director Jill Ekas. “It’s going to be a holistic approach.”
The committee will consider mixed-use, multifamily and nonresidential proposals, in addition to city projects, such as streetscapes and new facilities.
There is opportunity to provide input on design guidelines and aesthetic and design-related elements of various plans, according to the report. Land use is beyond the committee’s purview.
Input on single-family homes will generally fall outside of the scope of the committee, unless a historic resource is involved, a proposal requires a variance of some kind or, in some cases, the site is located in a planned unit development. The committee could also become involved in other developments at the discretion of the community development director. Ekas assured council members and others that the committee will not result in new fees for project applicants.
The city is seeking architects, landscape architects or others with construction or professional design experience to apply by July 30. While being a resident of Half Moon Bay is preferred, it is not a requirement.
Members will serve four years per term and meet once or twice a month in city conference rooms.
Interested applicants can submit an application at City Hall or visit the city’s website.
