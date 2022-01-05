The Half Moon Bay City Council late last month voted to take a harder look at its electrification ordinance after council members appeared to be split on its impacts on residents and how to apply requirements to existing buildings.
The consensus among City Council at its Dec. 21 meeting was that it should require new stand-alone residential and commercial buildings to be fully electrified like other Bay Area jurisdictions do, but it remains divided on the timeline of requirements and constraints for existing buildings. After deliberating on the controversial topic, designed to curb natural gas emissions, the council opted to review a divided ordinance in February, with a separate draft for requiring electrification in new stand-alone commercial and residential structures.
The council then voted 4-1 to take a longer approach to study the costs and benefits of electrifying during remodels and additions to existing buildings, and review those policies as part of its deliberating on its forthcoming Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, an ongoing project that’s intended to be the city’s first-ever guidebook for projects addressing climate change. The city finished its public outreach for the plan in fall 2019 courtesy of a $60,000 grant from the San Mateo County Office of Sustainability. It’s anticipated a drafted plan will be published in spring 2022.
Mayor Debbie Ruddock said incorporating the impacts on existing buildings, both to the climate and to the pockets of residents, into its Climate Action Plan should provide a more comprehensive approach for the public to understand the pros and cons of electrification. Ruddock also requested that the city provide an exception for agricultural businesses until it can get more accurate information on available technology through the climate plan.
“I’m not backtracking on the need to decarbonize our built environment, but I want to do it in a way that makes sense to the community and talks about costs and incentives at the same time,” she said.
The move came after another round of public outcry from residents about the expense of electrification and lack of subsidies. Most of the dozen people who called into the Dec. 21 council meeting said they agreed that the city should take action to mitigate the effects of climate change, but that the ordinance as written was overreaching and inequitable.
Councilmember Robert Brownstone said he was concerned with the lack of public support for the ordinance, particularly during the numerous public workshops and council meetings on the topic.
“As elected officials, we are elected to serve the public interest, and clearly, the majority of the public in Half Moon Bay is not interested in this ordinance as currently written,” Brownstone said.
Earlier this month, the council amended part of the ordinance so that it did not require commercial or residential homeowners to replace gas appliances with electric alternatives. As the ordinance is currently written, it requires new stand-alone structures, including accessory dwelling units, to be fully electric. In addition, new appliances, or those not replacing previously installed equipment, would have to be electric.
The council will also use the Climate Action Plan to review how it defines and enforces electrification during remodels. As the ordinance came before the council last month, it mandated that major remodels, defined as more than 500 square feet, trigger electrification of an entire structure, while minor remodels require electrification of the appliances within the targeted area. Those remodel rules are exempt in residential units until 2023, and commercial units have until 2025. However, the city’s gas lines will ultimately be decommissioned by 2045.
Councilmember Deborah Penrose was the lone ‘no’ vote on the council’s motion, but she and Councilmember Harvey Rarback wished the ordinance had been approved as written, highlighting the need to invest in renewable energy.
“It’s clear to me that man-caused climate change is a real threat to our planet,” Rarback said. “We have to get off fossil fuels. That’s the reality, and we have very little time to do it.”
(2) comments
I must say its good to see our leaders actually listened to the many negative comments to this ordinance. Someone reposted my editorial in the Review "Stopping Electrification..." on Nextdoor and it stirred up quite a hornet's nest of sentiment both pro and con with over 1000 comments on several threads and many emails and attendees to CC meetings. Glad to see this partial victory.
But if the Council is really serious about it, they should approach global warming by encouraging people to change their behavior by offering economic incentives.
Instead of forcing people to convert their homes at a cost of $30,000-$50,000 or more to then pay higher bills to PG&E, the City should contract with a few solar/battery companies like Tesla to offer big discounts to us residents, So instead of spending our money on projects of questionable value like the $5 million parking lot for city workers or $4 million updating a seldomly used park, they should use this money to reduce the cost of these systems.
Then people will start saving money with solar which in turn may cause people to replace items in their homes like dryers, water heaters and even cars. Replacing stoves and especially furnaces/heating should remain gas powered because of huge costs.
And I know I've said this many times but it bears repeating. If our Council thinks this is such a great idea, let them lead by example and convert their homes and share the costs with us. My guess is none will do this.
"However, the city’s gas lines will ultimately be decommissioned by 2045."
If they would just strike this part of the ordinance, along with the previous changes, I think they would have the support of their constituents.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.