Closure of the South Main Street southbound exit onto Highway 1 went into effect on Dec. 18, and will remain that way for the next three months.
The longer-term street closure at the intersection comes after a temporary set of barricades and signs failed to deter traffic collisions last month.
At least two accidents were reported at the Highway 1-Main Street intersection after the city began a capital improvement project to improve the safety of Highway 1. Both accidents involved vehicles that attempted to enter Highway 1 from S. Main Street.
Initially, the city did not close the Main Street left-turn lane onto Highway 1. But following the first reported accident, the city revisited its design and lane closures plans with Caltrans. While waiting for Caltrans’ approval for a complete closure of South Main Street to and from Highway 1, the city erected temporary barricades signaling drivers to keep out of the left-turn lane from Main Street onto Highway 1. That occurred on Dec. 4. However, some motorists disregarded barricades and signs.
Last week, after weeks of negotiations, Caltrans approved the city’s closure and detour plan. Caltrans delivered new custom detour signs to the site. As of today, the signs are installed and the South Main Street access to and from Highway 1 is closed, according to John Doughty, Half Moon Bay’s public works director.
A few more changes as part of the highway improvement project await further approval. This includes dedicating the right-most lane on Highway 1 to bicyclists. A city-hired contractor has submitted a permit application to Caltrans and the city expects to review the bicycle-only lane use with the state agency in early January 2021.
The whole project is supposed to make that intersection safer, but somehow they overlooked the obvious challenges entering Hwy1 SB from Main Street with all that K-rail there?!? And Hwy1NB through the K-rail is a tragedy waiting to happen for some unlucky cyclist. The signs are too small to be read. It’s a curve. Cyclists have no escape. I ride through there several times a week; fewer now that it’s a death trap. But nobody had the forethought to see either of these issues so that they were addressed with fixes in place before the project began. Thanks for thinking of us.
