The city of Half Moon Bay is creating a new position to expand the role of the former deputy city clerk. The new position comes with increased responsibilities and pay.
Last week the City Council approved a resolution establishing a new assistant city clerk that effectively replaces the former deputy clerk, who left for another job in October 2021, according to a staff report. The new position could increase the salary by nearly 30 percent.
The base salary of the deputy city clerk was $95,928, while the assistant city clerk will receive between $102,000 and $124,000. Compared to the former deputy city clerk position, the role has an increased salary of between $19,000 and $23,000.
City staff said, after reviewing the responsibilities of the former deputy clerk, the new requirements for the assistant clerk involve overseeing a wider variety of administrative jobs. That includes stepping in as the acting city clerk if needed and working overtime hours during City Council meetings. City staff said the added tasks are compensated through salary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.