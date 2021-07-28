On Tuesday, Aug. 3, Half Moon Bay will be participating in the annual National Night Out that is a community building campaign designed to strengthen spirit and develop partnerships between the city and the community.
On National Night Out, individual neighborhoods across the country will host block parties. Often local law enforcement stops by to mingle. This is an opportunity for locals to get together, spend time with neighbors and get to know the men and women who police their streets.
“After having last year’s event canceled due to COVID-19, it feels fantastic to once again be able to engage with our community through National Night Out,” said San Mateo County Sheriff’s Lt. Eammon Allen in an email to the Review. He said the event allows people to meet deputies in a positive environment, away from the stress inherent in many interactions with police.
“When we have the opportunity to have conversations and interactions with our neighborhood partners, to show our humanity, bonds can be built that enhance the public trust and create safer neighborhoods,” he said.
This year’s event is the first since a nationwide reckoning over police violence and the Black Lives Movement. Many across the country, including in Half Moon Bay, have called for a broad reconsideration of police budgets and practices.
“This past year has been a difficult one for many of our communities and for a variety of reasons,” Allen said. “Now, more than ever, it is important for law enforcement and our neighborhood partners to work together to find solutions to issues that affect us.
“As law enforcement officers, we are only able to build legitimacy through the public trust. As we have seen around the country, some agencies have had incidents that diminished that trust in the eyes of their communities,” Allen said in the email. “National Night Out is an opportunity for the Sheriff’s Office to continue all of the work we have done within our communities over the past decades to build and enhance the public’s trust in us so that this partnership can continue to flourish.”
Most parties are held between 6 and 9 p.m. and, depending on staff availability, the city will try to schedule a visit from a fire truck or Sheriff’s car.
Volunteer hosts are still encouraged to register. The city of Half Moon Bay is offering $100 gift cards to hosts to offset the cost of hosting the block party. For more information about hosting, contact Victor Gaitan at (650) 750-2010 or vgaitan@hmbcity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.