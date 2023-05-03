The spring issue of “Currents,” the city of Half Moon Bay's quarterly newsletter issued last month, reported that the city “will soon launch the Opportunity Center of the Coastside” that will provide job and workforce training, small business assistance and house a business incubator. The newsletter described next steps as securing a location and entering into a lease agreement.

The Opportunity Center is one of several Coastside projects for which funding has been in place since last year that have not yet opened or broken ground.

