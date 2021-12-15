The Half Moon Bay City Council last week approved its electrification ordinance that will require all-electric construction in new buildings, and for most residential and commercial structures to phase out gas appliances in favor of electric alternatives.
It’s a policy intended to help California meet its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2045, but the estimated costs of electrifying have irked many residents over the past 11 months. Most of the 11 speakers who called into the council’s Dec. 7 meeting continued to voice the same concerns raised at nearly every meeting the city has hosted on the issue. They cited worries that the cost of the retrofitting will disproportionately affect those who can least afford it and that the city was being too aggressive in spearheading an ordinance of this magnitude for a town as small as Half Moon Bay.
Mayor Robert Brownstone and Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez both voted not to approve the ordinance. They said they wanted to protect the environment but also worried that the ordinance was inequitable and accelerating costs for residents faster than necessary.
“I believe we’re doing a good thing by approving this ordinance, but I’m also thinking about the people that are going to be affected by it,” Jimenez said.
The City Council will have a second reading of the ordinance on Dec. 21. If it passes there, it will go into effect on Jan. 21, 2022. That means residential and commercial buildings that are installing a new appliance, not replacing one, must buy electric starting Jan. 21. Residential buildings can’t add new gas lines after that date, but commercial buildings can until 2025. In November, the city opted to remove the exchange of appliance requirement, which mandated that residents and businesses buy an electric appliance if they are just replacing the gas equivalent.
“I’m caught between pushing my concerns about the environment and making these mandates that folks aren’t ready for,” Brownstone said.
There are some exemptions within the city: Deed restricted affordable housing units can add a new gas line until 2027. Commercial greenhouses are exempt until 2030, and wastewater treatment facilities are exempt until 2045.
Major remodels, defined as additions or alterations of more than 500 square feet, require electrification of the entire building at the time of the remodel. For minor remodels, electrification of appliances is required for any area within the remodel. For example, if a restaurant is remodeling a kitchen that has a gas stove, it would need to be replaced with an electric one. This includes adding or removing walls and adding or removing cabinetry and countertops that comprise at least 25 percent of the room. Major and minor remodels are exempt from the electrification in residential units until 2023 while commercial units have until 2025.
Councilmember Harvey Rarback stated that electrification remained the surest way to bring down gas emissions, pointing toward the clean-energy portfolio of Peninsula Clean Energy, a nonprofit agency that was formed by 20 San Mateo County cities in 2016.
“We have to start somewhere, and we have to make a statement that it’s important to be reducing greenhouse gasses as much as we can,” Rarback said.
Councilmember Deborah Penrose acknowledged the need for more incentives and subsidies to help residents electrify homes. The city will annually review the ordinance and take stock of new technology or available incentives. Some city officials acknowledged that Half Moon Bay’s electrification on its own is essentially a drop in the bucket compared to the state’s far-reaching goals.
“This is a public policy issue,” Public Works Director John Doughty said. “Clearly, I would not sit here and say our impacts would be a significant piece of the Bay Area or the state of California, but the idea put forth by the state is that everybody does their part, and together it results in a big bucketful.”
(1) comment
"...we have to make a statement..." Rarback said.
Make a statement with your own money.
