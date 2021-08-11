The Half Moon Bay City Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, for its first reading of its proposed Short-term Rental Ordinance. The meeting will be conducted over Zoom.
Under the proposed ordinance, the primary owner or long-term tenant must prove they live on the rental property for at least six months. There are a few exceptions, as that requirement does not apply to a limited number of residential units in the Commercial-Downtown and Commercial-General zoning districts and for a single-family residence or a single unit that is part of a mixed-use development with two or more units.
Duplexes and triplexes can be short-term rentals but at least one of the units must be the primary residence of the property owner. The policy was put forward after research and public hearings from the city’s Planning Commission, which decided not to impose a capacity limit on units for now and instead monitor the number of rentals while checking in at six-month intervals.
The ordinance applies to a room, home or apartment rented for up to 30 days. It states that accessory dwelling units could not be short-term rentals unless they are grandfathered in before the policy is certified. It does not allow for short-term rentals in mobile homes, multifamily housing developments with four or more units, or any unit designated as affordable or lower-income housing.
Some property owners see the rentals as a benefit because they provide overnight visitors with an alternative to hotels and supply supplemental income and transient occupancy tax for the city. Opponents of short-term rentals say they take units from the housing stock, which causes home prices to increase, and can potentially detract from the community feel of a neighborhood that consistently hosts visitors. That, they say, causes issues like noise and trash.
The zoning code amendment will not go into effect until approved by City Council and certified by the California Coastal Commission.
Attendees can submit written comments in advance of the hearing to the city’s Community Preservation Specialist Joe Butcher at jbutcher@hmbcity.com.
People are also blaming short-term rentals for the lack of long-term rental stock. But the real cause is CA lawmakers who are hostile to landlords while protecting deadbeat renters to the extreme.
Long-term rentals become a financial disaster when people can't collect rent or evict, but must still pay the mortgage.
So homeowners either stay put or sell, which reduces the rental stock and causes rents to soar.
