Half Moon Bay’s Planning Commission held its third and final study session last week on drafting a preliminary ordinance for short-term rental units within the city. After previous discussions focused on zoning and residential requirements, this meeting focused primarily on how many to allow and how a primary residency rule would impact neighborhoods.
The rentals, which typically provide a room, home, apartment or condominium between one to 30 nights, are not currently regulated in the city’s zoning ordinance, but it does require a business license and the city collects transient occupancy tax. The consensus among commissioners and staff is that the city should monitor the concentration of rentals. At some point, the city could reconsider a cap and present the need for more restrictions to the California Coastal Commission.
Under the proposed ordinance, the primary owner or long-term tenant must prove they live on the property used as a short-term rental for at least six months out of the year. This requirement does not apply to single-family homes and a limited number of residential units in the Commercial-Downtown and Commercial-General Mixed-Use zoning districts.
Benefits of the rentals include revenue for the city through taxes and providing overnight visitors an alternative to hotels. On the flip side, complaints against the rentals include a reduction in housing stock, which causes rising prices, and that they can change the character of predominantly residential neighborhoods. Chairman Steve Ruddock noted such rentals can be beneficial to responsible residents and visitors.
“But the city is entirely right and, in my view, responsible for putting the right constraints on what is fundamentally commercial operations in residential neighborhoods,” he said.
Because of the primary residence requirement, renters would have a 180-day limit if renting an entire house. John Ortiz, an eight-year owner of an STR in Half Moon Bay near Poplar State Beach, believes the proposed ordinance places unnecessary and harmful restrictions on property owners. Ortiz lives in Palo Alto and considers the Coastside property a second home. He and his wife frequent Half Moon Bay every month, he said. But because it’s not his primary residence, Ortiz would have to leave the property vacant for long stretches. He said limitations on renting an entire house would make it difficult for families looking for more affordable and flexible options than hotel rooms.
“To me, a whole house rental is really ideal for a vacation rental,” Ortiz said. “I think this ordinance puts people like me at a disadvantage.”
According to data compiled by the city, there have been 102 short-term rentals out of 4,830 units in Half Moon Bay since 2018, a ratio of 2.1 percent. If the city were to impose caps, the two preferred examples include a 3 to 4 percent city-wide cap for residential neighborhoods, which would allow around 150 to 200 vacation rentals. This would not include units in the commercial downtown and mixed-use areas. The city could also implement a 7 to 10 percent cap for specific neighborhoods.
The next steps in the process include finalizing the draft ordinance and presenting public hearings at the Planning Commission in May or June. The City Council will take public comment in June or July before submitting it to the Coastal Commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.