Half Moon Bay’s elected officials and city staff are now grappling with a budget outlook that is clouded by the crisis created by coronavirus. They acknowledge that planned projects will likely be shelved and that revenues will be well short of previous expectations.
At the April 7 Half Moon Bay City Council meeting, City Manager Bob Nisbet stated that, in February, it appeared the city was in a “very good financial position.”
With three separate reserves, totaling about $8.2 million, and what he described as a lean workforce, Nisbet said the city was prepared to allocate several million dollars to capital improvement projects and set aside money to create an economic uncertainty fund.
“But we do have weaknesses,” he said. “Our No. 1 revenue source is Transient Occupancy Tax and that is a volatile revenue source.”
Even before the state issued its shelter-in-place order, hotels on the Coastside were reporting poor bookings, canceled conferences and a lack of vacation travelers.
“It’s almost crazy, but our revenue from TOT going into April is almost zero,” Nisbet said.
The city’s revenue is largely built on the TOT, sales tax and property tax. Forecasting through the end of this fiscal year, ending on June 30, Nisbet said the city is expected to get just 68 percent of the TOT originally predicted for the year.
“That is a $2.2 million hit,” he said.
Additionally, sales tax will also be lower than expected because so many stores and other businesses are closed, resulting in a possible $850,000 hit.
“I would say sales tax is moderately volatile, but it will bounce back faster than TOT,” Nisbet said.
By the end of this fiscal year, Nisbet said he expects there will be an estimated $3 million dollar loss.
As the city begins to prepare its budget for fiscal year 2020-2021, one scenario shows TOT at only 34 percent of what was earned in a normal year, meaning a $4.4 million loss in the coming fiscal year. Earnings from sales tax may do slightly better.
“There are other signals in the budget and additional revenue sources, but we are paying our most attention to TOT and sales tax as we move forward,” Nisbet said.
Nisbet expects to discuss the budget further in upcoming City Council meetings as these predictions get more refined.
The city has frozen any new hiring, stopped all nonessential expenditures in each department and is looking at delaying capital improvement projects.
“At this point we have not spent all the money set aside for capital projects,” Nisbet said.
The city’s Public Works staff is prioritizing projects and some will need to be put on hold. In terms of staff cuts, Nisbet said the city is meeting with the unions to go over their agreements.
“The cuts will get more drastic the more this goes on,” Nisbet said. “If it goes on for another year and there is a second wave, we’ll keep revising our revenue projections to deliver a balanced budget.”
The city’s 42 employees are all still working, many from home, and all are being paid. Some employees whose jobs rely on public interaction, such as the recreation leaders, are being deployed in other ways, according to Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester. For example, a few city employees are assisting in food distribution or enforcing social-distancing protocols.
“So, we’re taking that staff and finding different ways to use them,” Chidester said.
Both Nisbet and Chidester said downsizing the workforce is one of the last resorts.
“We have to look at everything with the revenue projections. By law we have to have a balanced budget and so our revenues are the drivers,” Nisbet said. “As we compare we’re going to bring forward a menu of cuts.”
