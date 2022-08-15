Matthew Chidester

Matthew Chidester is expected to be appointed as the next Half Moon Bay city manager. Adam Pardee / Review

 Adam Pardee

The city of Half Moon Bay didn’t have to look far for its next city manager: On Tuesday, the City Council is expected to appoint longtime Coastsider Matthew Chidester to the position.

Chidester currently serves as assistant city manager for the city. If appointed, Chidester will assume his new duties on Aug. 20.

(9) comments

stevemaller

A wonderful choice. Matt is a hard-working, conscientious young man.

Bkbroglio

I've watched this young man grow up and become such a success and great addition to our city staff. This is so well deserved. I remember when he was with the county and worked on.our jewel of a library. Congratulations Matt.

Anne

Congrats Matt!! I can't think of a better person for the job!!

Sandy Miranda

Great news, and congratulations Mathew! He has been very responsive to reported issues and we look forward to getting to know him.

Bigsizzer

I'm so happy for Matthew. He is and will be a great asset to our City. I have known him and his family many years and he is a great example of a fine educated young man from Half Moon Bay. Glad he can give back. Good luck Matthew!

Egok

Yes, YES, YESS!!!! Firm, fair, honest and transparent.....I should know...more than most. Get to know this guy; he's a HUGE help to cause and the Coast.

Could NOT be more of a deserving individual for this role; now lets hope they pay him to stay!

Congrats, Mathew! You earned it.

I know a previous manager who would be very proud of you and back you too; perfect community liaison to step in.

LOVE this.....now STAY!! :-)

Chevelle82

What a wonderful choice! Mathew is a very hard worker and will be awesome!

Egok

could NOT be a better choice out there; earned it.

JimHolley

A no brainer decision. Congratulations, Matthew. Jim

