The city of Half Moon Bay didn’t have to look far for its next city manager: On Tuesday, the City Council is expected to appoint longtime Coastsider Matthew Chidester to the position.
Chidester currently serves as assistant city manager for the city. If appointed, Chidester will assume his new duties on Aug. 20.
"Matthew has proven himself to be the best-qualified candidate to serve as our next City Manager,” said Half Moon Bay Mayor Debbie Ruddock in a prepared release. “He has a proven track record of accomplishments ranging from developing the CARES program to overseeing the Coastside Recovery Initiative, and creating and leading many other complex, high-profile programs. One of the biggest reasons for Matthew’s success is his unparalleled ability to bring people together, especially those with divergent viewpoints, toward mutual solutions to the many issues we face as a community."
Chidester has served the city since 2017 as deputy and assistant city manager. Prior to his employment with the city, he worked San Mateo County for 14 years in a number of roles including principal management analyst. He grew up on the Coastside and attended Half Moon Bay High School.
Over his five years with the city, Chidester is credited with leading a number of programs including CARES, a program which provides mental health crisis response, and the Coastside Recovery Initiative, which seeks to bring the city out of the pandemic.
"It’s an honor to serve the Coastside community that I consider home,” Chidester said in a prepared statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to provide continuity in carrying out the council’s strategic objectives aimed at improving and strengthening our community, including affordable housing, economic recovery, emergency preparedness, and sustainability."
In addition to a base salary of $265,000 per year, Chidester would receive a one-time $10,000 relocation allowance, an auto allowance of $500 per month, a $10,000 annual contribution to a 457-retirement plan, and regular City health and CalPERS retirement benefits. He will also be eligible for a one-time down payment loan to purchase a home in San Mateo County.
Tuesday’s meeting will also be the last City Council meeting for departing City Manager Bob Nisbet. He is leaving to be the city manager for the city of Goleta.
(9) comments
A wonderful choice. Matt is a hard-working, conscientious young man.
I've watched this young man grow up and become such a success and great addition to our city staff. This is so well deserved. I remember when he was with the county and worked on.our jewel of a library. Congratulations Matt.
Congrats Matt!! I can't think of a better person for the job!!
Great news, and congratulations Mathew! He has been very responsive to reported issues and we look forward to getting to know him.
I'm so happy for Matthew. He is and will be a great asset to our City. I have known him and his family many years and he is a great example of a fine educated young man from Half Moon Bay. Glad he can give back. Good luck Matthew!
Yes, YES, YESS!!!! Firm, fair, honest and transparent.....I should know...more than most. Get to know this guy; he's a HUGE help to cause and the Coast.
Could NOT be more of a deserving individual for this role; now lets hope they pay him to stay!
Congrats, Mathew! You earned it.
I know a previous manager who would be very proud of you and back you too; perfect community liaison to step in.
LOVE this.....now STAY!! :-)
What a wonderful choice! Mathew is a very hard worker and will be awesome!
could NOT be a better choice out there; earned it.
A no brainer decision. Congratulations, Matthew. Jim
