The city of Half Moon Bay is looking to increase adoption of electric power in homes and businesses in a new ordinance. That means natural gas could be on its way out.
The study session held by City Council members and staff last week signaled that the city was ready to follow progressive models found elsewhere in the county and across the San Francisco Bay Area.
The new ordinance would create “reach codes,” which are requirements that go beyond what is outlined in state building codes. Reach codes have become a common mechanism by which cities and counties across the state have worked to accelerate the state’s energy goals.
The most recent benchmark aims to get California’s electricity to run on 100 percent clean energy by 2045. A part of that transition is weaning buildings off of natural gas.
In California, space and water heating make up the biggest source of natural gas emissions in both residential (86 percent) and nonresidential buildings (68 percent).
Though the ordinance that would usher in reach codes in the city has yet to be drafted, last week’s study session showed a council largely accepting of the transition to all-electric newly constructed buildings and a years-long phaseout of natural gas for existing buildings.
While council members expressed general support for greater reliance on electricity, they did so on the grounds that their ideas are not locked in. They signaled they might refine the ordinance upon its introduction and subsequent readings of the draft.
There was some hesitation that stemmed from a lack of constituent input during the study session. Some council members also expressed a lack of familiarity with the research behind such changes elsewhere.
Councilman Harvey Rarback stood out as the strongest proponent for requiring all new buildings to run entirely on electricity.
“It’s easier to deal with because it’s new,” Rarback said. “I heard time and time again that we need our gas stoves. That’s not true anymore. There are many electric alternatives that are just as good, if not better ... I really think Half Moon Bay should be a leader.”
Other council members were more conservative, especially when considering how such a code would apply to residential construction.
Councilwoman Deborah Penrose ultimately offered support for a reach code calling for residential and nonresidential buildings that run fully on electricity without exception. Initially, she expressed a preference for some flexibility.
“I’m OK with all-electric with no exceptions, but I prefer exceptions,” she said. “I feel like I don’t know enough, but if it’s true that during this process, some of those exceptions will come to light and we can look at them and change the ordinance, that’s fine.”
Though council members unanimously favored a “no-exceptions code” for new residential buildings, the picture was mixed for new nonresidential buildings. Councilmembers Joaquin Jimenez and Debbie Ruddock supported some exceptions for nonresidential buildings with Mayor Robert Brownstone declining to state a preference.
Brownstone considered how exceptions might be helpful for commercial businesses, like restaurants, where cooking makes up 23 percent of percent of gas emissions in nonresidential buildings. He wondered whether all foods could be prepared with electric stoves.
“I just don’t know about this one,” Brownstone said.
Public Works Director John Doughty said his staff would research possible exceptions for nonresidential buildings the council can consider.
The support to make existing buildings all-electric was more complicated.
During the study session, the council considered several options including whether to require a deadline by which all buildings would be banned from using natural gas or to slowly phase out gas-reliance as appliances burn out. It ultimately directed staff to draft a code that combines two options. As appliances need replacing, the code could require that they be replaced with electric versions. And by a certain date, all appliances should be powered by electricity. The time horizon was not discussed.
Under the proposed “burnout” plan, Doughty admitted that there was no way for the city to ensure that every gas-powered appliance would be replaced with electric alternatives, because not all types of replacements require a permit.
“All replacements technically require a permit, but 99 percent of people will do it without permit,” Doughty said. “Water heaters and space heaters require a permit. We do have some level of control though we won’t catch everyone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
This is just a haphazard, abysmal way to govern.
Really no clue here what they are doing. No expertise, no care. Not surprising.
+1
No need for this. Waste of time. Waste of bandwidth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.