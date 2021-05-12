In the wake of widespread protests and dialogue about police reform and mental health issues, the Coastside is getting some new features that advocates say are a step in the right direction to addressing key community problems.

The Half Moon Bay City Council last week unanimously approved the Yanira Serrano Presente! implementation plan, which aims to bolster mental health services and improve relations between residents and law enforcement. The plan includes three parts: the installation of a new police comment and complaint line to the city manager’s office, facilitating orientations with Coastside deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, and providing $75,000 for mental health services in the city. It’s not yet clear how that money will be used.

“We want it to be used effectively, and we want it to hit that intersection of mental health and law enforcement,” said City Manager Bob Nisbet said.

The implementation plan addresses concerns raised by the Latino Advisory Council in June 2020. But the origin of the plan goes back to June 3, 2014, when Yanira Serrano, an 18-year-old Moonridge resident with a history of mental illness, was killed by a Sheriff’s deputy. As the seventh anniversary of her death approaches, her brother Tony Serrano said he was thankful the plan he presented last June had made headway and that it was the first step in a long road of collaboration ahead.

“This program will prevent future tragedies,” Tony Serrano said to the council on May 4. “May the lives this program touches be remembered in the name of Yanira.”

The implementation comes as the result of many conversations between mental health experts and law enforcement officers. City staff organized six focus groups to ask residents about their experiences with law enforcement. Sheriff’s Capt. Saul Lopez, who commands the Coastside patrol, said the discussions with focus groups and nonprofits like Coastside Families Taking Action go a long way in establishing stronger relationships with residents.

“What I’ve enjoyed for many months in the conversations is the open dialogue and acceptance of our perspective and also receiving their perspective,” Lopez said. “I think that’s probably the most important thing to success, it’s listening to each other and communicating.”

The resource line to the city manager’s office will go to a bilingual voicemail, and callers can choose to remain anonymous. The idea is that by creating a dedicated line to record interactions or abuses by authorities, there can be some accountability, Nisbet told to the council. Some public commenters wondered how the city would handle complaints and if it would publish reports from the calls. Nisbet said it depended on the nature of the call and the anonymity of the caller.

With eight Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Coastside, the orientation meetings with two deputies at a time will likely be virtual for the first sessions later this month or in June. Those who spoke during the public comment portion wanted in-person meetings as soon as possible.

Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez said Serrano’s death prompted him to run for City Council. He said he was looking forward to working with deputies by giving them an in-depth look at the Coastside and was eager to expand mental health services. He noted the issues surrounding mental health were at the forefront of many people’s minds.

“Many things have happened since then to the point where we, the city of Half Moon Bay, are working on an initiative to save lives,” Jimenez said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

+4
Cabrillo schools start off on right foot

Cabrillo schools start off on right foot

  • By Sarah Wright
  • Updated
  • 0

Seventh-graders Maddie Murtha, Kate Underwood, Macie Vogel and Lucy Collins stood outside Cunha Intermediate School on Monday, fresh off their first day back at school after more than a year of learning online. Although masked, the smiles on their faces were evident.

State set for June reopening

  • By Sarah Wright
  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that California may be on track for a mid-June reopening, so long as statewide COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward and vaccine distribution scales up.

breaking

County joins pause on J&J vaccines

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 2

The state of California and San Mateo County are pausing their distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in line with federal advice that came on Tuesday. Five hundred doses in the county will be temporarily suspended this week.

3 people rescued from San Benito House
featured

3 people rescued from San Benito House

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Updated 3:05 p.m.: Coastside firefighters responded to a fire overnight at the San Benito House in downtown Half Moon Bay. One person suffered a minor injury. The fire was contained to the building, according to CalFire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette.

Crowds return to Pacifica Pier after closure

Crowds return to Pacifica Pier after closure

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 1

Lots of excited and happy fishermen and women came to the Pacifica Pier on Friday morning, as the span reopened for catching fish and gawking at the mighty Pacific Ocean.

Fitzgerald Marine Reserve to reopen May 3

Fitzgerald Marine Reserve to reopen May 3

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 4

Fitzgerald Marine Reserve is set to reopen to visitors May 3 after being closed for more than a year. With crowds expected to grow this summer, park rangers want residents and visitors alike to remember to follow posted rules when visiting.

New Leaf shuns single-use bottles

  • 1

If you’re looking for a liter of water from a single-use plastic bottle, you will have to look somewhere other than New Leaf Community Markets come April 22.

Moss Beach man arrested on rape charge

  • 0

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Rosendo Hernandez Arroyo, a 20-year-old Moss Beach resident, for allegedly raping a child from Pescadero in October.

Montara water district contemplates voting practices

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

After being served a letter threatening litigation over its election process, Montara Water and Sanitary District will consider whether switching to district-based elections would improve representation for minority voters.