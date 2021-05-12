In the wake of widespread protests and dialogue about police reform and mental health issues, the Coastside is getting some new features that advocates say are a step in the right direction to addressing key community problems.
The Half Moon Bay City Council last week unanimously approved the Yanira Serrano Presente! implementation plan, which aims to bolster mental health services and improve relations between residents and law enforcement. The plan includes three parts: the installation of a new police comment and complaint line to the city manager’s office, facilitating orientations with Coastside deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, and providing $75,000 for mental health services in the city. It’s not yet clear how that money will be used.
“We want it to be used effectively, and we want it to hit that intersection of mental health and law enforcement,” said City Manager Bob Nisbet said.
The implementation plan addresses concerns raised by the Latino Advisory Council in June 2020. But the origin of the plan goes back to June 3, 2014, when Yanira Serrano, an 18-year-old Moonridge resident with a history of mental illness, was killed by a Sheriff’s deputy. As the seventh anniversary of her death approaches, her brother Tony Serrano said he was thankful the plan he presented last June had made headway and that it was the first step in a long road of collaboration ahead.
“This program will prevent future tragedies,” Tony Serrano said to the council on May 4. “May the lives this program touches be remembered in the name of Yanira.”
The implementation comes as the result of many conversations between mental health experts and law enforcement officers. City staff organized six focus groups to ask residents about their experiences with law enforcement. Sheriff’s Capt. Saul Lopez, who commands the Coastside patrol, said the discussions with focus groups and nonprofits like Coastside Families Taking Action go a long way in establishing stronger relationships with residents.
“What I’ve enjoyed for many months in the conversations is the open dialogue and acceptance of our perspective and also receiving their perspective,” Lopez said. “I think that’s probably the most important thing to success, it’s listening to each other and communicating.”
The resource line to the city manager’s office will go to a bilingual voicemail, and callers can choose to remain anonymous. The idea is that by creating a dedicated line to record interactions or abuses by authorities, there can be some accountability, Nisbet told to the council. Some public commenters wondered how the city would handle complaints and if it would publish reports from the calls. Nisbet said it depended on the nature of the call and the anonymity of the caller.
With eight Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Coastside, the orientation meetings with two deputies at a time will likely be virtual for the first sessions later this month or in June. Those who spoke during the public comment portion wanted in-person meetings as soon as possible.
Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez said Serrano’s death prompted him to run for City Council. He said he was looking forward to working with deputies by giving them an in-depth look at the Coastside and was eager to expand mental health services. He noted the issues surrounding mental health were at the forefront of many people’s minds.
“Many things have happened since then to the point where we, the city of Half Moon Bay, are working on an initiative to save lives,” Jimenez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.