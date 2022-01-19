The Half Moon Bay Planning Commission last week advanced a restoration project near Pilarcitos Creek after a downtown business performed unpermitted landscaping in the sensitive environmental zone. That work was shut down by the city two years ago.
At a city Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 11, staff explained that the ownership of Fattoria e Mare removed a tree and planted nonnative species without a permit within the riparian corridor next to its property near Pilarcitos Creek and east of the Main Street Bridge. That work was done in 2020.
Because Pilarcitos Creek is designated as an environmentally sensitive habitat area throughout Half Moon Bay, there are strict regulations that come with any development near or in the riparian area. The city stopped the work after one tree was cut down because it was deemed a violation of city code, and it was determined the restaurant needed a formal permitting and restoration process to do any more landscaping.
Last week the commission detailed how the plan involved planting two alder trees and native seed mix. It also requires removing the planted ornamental shrubs and a willow tree that leans over the building, creating a potential safety hazard. The work will mostly involve only hand tools, though crews will use chainsaws to remove that tree, which is outside the riparian buffer.
“We’re basically bound to the allowed uses that are identified within riparian buffer areas,” city Associate Planner Scott Phillips said. “Fortunately, one of the allowed uses is restoration of native plants, so this proposal is consistent with allowed uses.”
Because of the site’s proximity to Pilarcitos Creek and the dirt slope leading into it, one of the conditions for approval is that the business owner must monitor and maintain the bank and vegetation for five years. There will also be biological surveys during the planting process.
Commissioner James Benjamin noted the city should take into account the risk of runoff into the creek and how the roots of alder trees sustain the hillside above it.
“Biodiversity seems like a good goal. Stability seems like a good goal. I hope they’re not mutually exclusive,” Benjamin said. “I know enough to know I don’t know the answer. But I also believe it’s important for us to monitor that.”
The city’s Local Coastal Land Use Plan and zoning codes encourage restoration within riparian buffers, particularly with native vegetation. The project is expected to be exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act guidelines because of the relatively minor changes to vegetation and lack of mechanized equipment. In addition to the restoration work, the project will also include a new lockable gate on the east side of Fattoria e Mare to limit access to the riparian area.
“I think that it’s a dicey area. And with these changes, this is an area I wouldn’t want to see devolve,” Vice Chair Sara Polgar added.
The project biologist Erich Schickenberg said the previous unpermitted work didn’t cause extensive damage to the creek bank, and the restoration likely wouldn’t cause any other issues for the area.
“The removal of the ornamental fruit trees would result in a minimal amount of ground disturbance, and through the use of a native seed mix, I think there’s very little likelihood of any bank stability issues resulting from the restoration work or the landscaping activities that occurred there,” he said.
