The city of Half Moon Bay is developing a new program that would allow some businesses on Main Street and a portion of Purissima Street to build expanded outdoor seating capacity in allocated parking spaces.
The idea behind the “parklet” plan is that the city would provide “blanket coverage” for businesses by streamlining the process to get a Coastal Development Permit, said Scott Phillips, an associate planner for the city, at last week’s Architectural Advisory Committee meeting.
The program applies to downtown businesses within the city’s Heritage Main Street area, between Pilarcitos Creek and Correas Street, and to the section of Purissima Street between Kelly Avenue and Miramontes Street. Because of concerns that the development will eliminate parking, the city is considering limiting parklets so that they take up no more than 20 percent of parking in the allotted zones.
That means that up to 20 percent of each block could include a parklet, said Phillips. For example, a staff report indicates that only seven out of the 27 parking spaces on Main Street between Correas and Miramontes streets could be used for parklets.
“I think it’s a great idea, and I think it will help downtown,” said committee member Linda Poncini.
The exact design guidelines for the parklets are still being worked out, and businesses will have to sign licensing agreements to build the parklets. The Architectural Advisory Committee suggested that the parklets could be open to the public during non-business hours and reserved for customer dining at the restaurants when they’re open.
Community Development Director Jill Ekas said the Planning Commission had data on how many restaurants were on either side of Main Street and would emphasize keeping enough parking in the area while still converting some spaces for the parklets.
“That’s something the Planning Commission is going to be very careful about because they’re required to maintain coastal access,” Ekas said. “Our downtown is sensitive relative to the Coastal Commission's consideration of that.”
At the same meeting, the committee also reviewed plans for another parklet that could provide a framework for future development. Barterra Winery and Fattoria e Mare, which are next to each other, have proposed a 1,000-square-foot space with tables, chairs, deck and landscaping taking up five vehicle parking spaces on Main Street. There is already a temporary parklet for dining outside the businesses that was permitted because of indoor dining restrictions due to the pandemic.
The two businesses are located near the Main Street bridge, and the committee anticipated that part of the parklet will need to be temporarily removed when the bridge undergoes renovation, a process that has involved extensive review and permitting issues for nearly a decade. Phillips said the bridge likely won’t be renovated for another two years.
The committee members referenced issues that arose the last time a parklet was proposed downtown. In January 2020, the city considered allowing Cafe Society to have semi-permanent benches and tables in three parking spaces in front of its building. But the project was scrapped because of concerns from nearby business owners that the development would take traffic away from their shops.
"We're really trying to do more transparent outreach and let all the businesses know,'' said the city's
Community Preservation Specialist Joe Butcher. “Since COVID-19, some businesses need help and this is a great program to provide that help.”
