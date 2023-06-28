Earlier this month, city planners approved a plan to connect the Eastside Parallel Trail bike path from Miramar to El Granada.
On June 13, the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a 0.3-mile-long Class I bike trail with a 44-foot-long bridge across Roosevelt Creek. The path would run from Alto Avenue near Rocket Farms to the northern city limits at Mirada Road. It would connect the Eastside Parallel Trail, also called the Naomi Patridge Trail, in Miramar, to the paved path recently built by San Mateo County that extends to El Granada Elementary School.
“This piece would be the current missing link in the northern city limits past Frenchmans Creek,” Half Moon Bay Public Works Director Maziar Bozorginia said. “Once this piece is in place you would be able to utilize this Eastside Parallel Trail from there all the way to El Granada Elementary School.”
Staff says the trail will be aligned to avoid disturbing creeks, riparian vegetation and drainage ditches along Highway 1. The path will consist of an 8-foot-wide paved trail with 2-foot-wide, compacted, decomposed granite shoulders.
The city has received more than $1.3 million in grants to design and build the bike path along this segment of Highway 1, including $980,000 from the San Mateo County Transportation Authority and $350,000 from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. The city is contributing $35,000 from its General Fund.
