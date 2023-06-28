Earlier this month, city planners approved a plan to connect the Eastside Parallel Trail bike path from Miramar to El Granada.

On June 13, the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a 0.3-mile-long Class I bike trail with a 44-foot-long bridge across Roosevelt Creek. The path would run from Alto Avenue near Rocket Farms to the northern city limits at Mirada Road. It would connect the Eastside Parallel Trail, also called the Naomi Patridge Trail, in Miramar, to the paved path recently built by San Mateo County that extends to El Granada Elementary School. 

