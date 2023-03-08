While Half Moon Bay planners say the city still has ground to make up for California's housing goals, some constraints have been removed for affordable housing on the coast.
At last week’s Planning Commission, staff presented the final annual review of the city’s Cycle 5 Housing Element, which spanned from 2015 to the end of 2022. The state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation gave Half Moon Bay the authority to issue building permits for 240 units from 2015 to 2022. In those eight years, Half Moon Bay issued 166 permits, an average of 20 building permits per year, though in 2022 it gave 35. Community Development Director Jill Ekas noted that the figure is likely to trend upward as the city allocates more Measure D certificates through its growth control ordinance, which could average around 60 to 70 units per year.
Nearly all of the issued permits were for construction projects targeting those with moderate or above incomes. None of the permits for 52 very-low-income units were issued, and only 1 out of 31 low-income building permits were granted.
However, more than 100 units did not get counted in this past cycle, Ekas said. This included the former Coastside Inn’s conversion to the 52-unit Coast House, accessory dwelling units across all income categories and pending applications at 555 Kelly Ave. (40 units), Creekside Court Subdivision (15 units), and Hilltop Mobile Home Park (32 units).
Had the city been able to count all of the Coast House and all of the ADU units, the city would have counted 71 very-low-income units and 21 low-income units. However, Coast House residents cannot live in the units indefinitely, making it a unique component of the housing stock.
If counted, that would mean 60 percent of the allotted building permits would have gone to those low-income housing units, with 40 percent to moderate or above. Ekas noted if the Coast House installs kitchens in some or all units, they could be counted toward Half Moon Bay’s progress in the next eight-year cycle.
Half Moon Bay staff are still working on preparing the city’s RHNA Housing Element Cycle 6, which has to plan for 480 new units. In the past cycle, about half of the allocations were for above-moderate-income units. In Cycle 6, most are for low-income units, as the city must plan for 181 very-low-income units and 104 low-income units.
Another upcoming change is that Half Moon Bay will now count ADUs from very low to above-moderate income levels toward its yearly allocations. In the last cycle, 85 ADUs were counted solely in the moderate-income category, whereas in the next cycle, they will be designated across all types of income levels.
Ekas also underscored how the 2021 update to the city’s Local Coastal Land Use Plan made joint affordable housing applications, like the one Mercy Housing and ALAS have proposed, possible. It helped erode significant constraints, she said, including establishing new water connections for below-market affordable housing from the Coastside County Water District.
“Certainly, our RHNA performance we’re struggling with,” Ekas said. “It’s really hard to get anything below moderate income without having more publicly owned lands and nonprofits coming to develop them, and that’s exactly what’s going on with 555 Kelly now.”
The Half Moon Bay City Council reviewed the annual progress report last week. The city plans to submit the document to the California Department of Housing and Community Development by April 1.
Staff briefly noted ongoing efforts with San Mateo County officials to identify sites and projects to spur farmworker housing. Other projects, such as the potential for housing at the city’s corporation yard at Stone Pine Road, could be worked into the next housing element, even though there are significant hurdles to developing housing there.
“Despite having produced this housing, clearly we have other housing needs that are unmet in our community, whether they are part of a housing element or not,” Ekas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.