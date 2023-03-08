While Half Moon Bay planners say the city still has ground to make up for California's housing goals, some constraints have been removed for affordable housing on the coast.   

At last week’s Planning Commission, staff presented the final annual review of the city’s Cycle 5 Housing Element, which spanned from 2015 to the end of 2022. The state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation gave Half Moon Bay the authority to issue building permits for 240 units from 2015 to 2022. In those eight years, Half Moon Bay issued 166 permits, an average of 20 building permits per year, though in 2022 it gave 35. Community Development Director Jill Ekas noted that the figure is likely to trend upward as the city allocates more Measure D certificates through its growth control ordinance, which could average around 60 to 70 units per year. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

