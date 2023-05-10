The city of Half Moon Bay is seeking a long-term plan for its Crisis Assistance Response and Evaluation Services program, an alternative response for mental health-related 911 calls and other emergencies that may not require an armed response.
Local nonprofit El Centro de Libertad has run CARES as a pilot since March 2022. In one year of operation, El Centro’s team has responded to more than 300 calls across the Coastside. Advocates for the program say that CARES, which does not deal with life-threatening, violent or criminal incidents, helps people who may not be comfortable dealing with law enforcement and, at the same time, saves law enforcement personnel from responding to mental health issues for which they may not be qualified.
On May 1, the city published a request for qualification to find a long-term operator for CARES. The city is asking for emergency call response services at least 10 hours per day, seven days per week. The pilot is funded through a series of grants and contributions from San Mateo County and Half Moon Bay’s General Fund. In 2022, the city secured a $180,000 grant from the California Department of Health Care Services, which extended the program through June 2024. The city chipped in $170,000 for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
At last week’s City Council meeting, City Manager Matthew Chidester called the pilot “wildly successful” and said that the request to hear from other potential operators doesn’t mean there were any problems with the current program or El Centro.
“It’s just always been understood that before we go into long-term operations, it’s important to do a public process and allow others to compete for others to serve the city,” he said.
Staff expects to come back to the council in June with a recommended contract. The city is seeking more funding through the state’s C.R.I.S.E.S. Grant Pilot Program. The state has $9.5 million budgeted for cities and emergency response services “to lessen the reliance on law enforcement in crisis situations,” according to the program’s website. If Half Moon Bay’s CARES program is selected, the program would be funded through April 2026.
Initially, El Centro had one team responding to calls for 40 hours a week within the city limits and Moonridge. In July 2022, El Centro started operating in the Midcoast communities. By September, the program had added a second team that expanded coverage to 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week. Most of the time, the CARES bilingual team of an emergency medical technician and counselor respond to calls screened by the San Mateo County Department of Public Safety Communications or at the request of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Also in September, the CARES teams began responding to 988 calls. They come into a hotline the county launched as an alternative for people experiencing a mental health crisis.
Some of the incidents CARES deals with include suicide risk, people under the influence of drugs or alcohol, parental concern for adolescents showing
unusual behavior, and people in emotional distress. In the last quarter of 2022, from October through December, El Centro’s CARES teams responded to 125 calls, according to data provided to the city. The teams identified 60 people as having a known mental health disability. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office requested a CARES team 55 times. El Centro reported that 86 percent of calls were stabilized, meaning the incident didn’t result in incarceration or hospitalization. Teams had to call for law enforcement or medical assistance seven times. Ninety-four visits were for mental health or wellness checks, while six calls dealt with suicide threats. Forty-three of those helped were unhoused.
(1) comment
Compliments to the dedicated, hard working and very good people of El Centro de Libertad for their success and with the innovative Crisis Assistance Response and Evaluation Services pilot program, publicly advocating and demonstrating compassion for people on the Coastside suffering with acute mental and emotional distress, and experiencing various forms of interpersonal and relationship crises. In addition, without the framework California Department of Social Services (CDSS) Community Response Initiative to Strengthen Emergency Systems (C.R.I.S.E.S.) and actions and support from Half Moon Bay City Council, this pilot program may not have become reality. As a local mental health professional, I support the Council's move to request for qualification to find a long-term operator for the CARES program to continue operations. Once upon a time in the 1990s, I had the unique experience of volunteering, and later employed with San Francisco Suicide Prevention as a crisis line counselor, trainer, and scheduling coordinator. In those days we received calls 24/7/365 from a central call center where we conducted suicide assessments, interventions and emergency referrals to the Mobile Crisis Unit which was operated by SF Department of Public Health, similar in many ways with the CARES program here in HMB, and it is reassuring that we have such options available to support mental health. Kelly Kilcoyne, LMFT
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.