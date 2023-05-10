The city of Half Moon Bay is seeking a long-term plan for its Crisis Assistance Response and Evaluation Services program, an alternative response for mental health-related 911 calls and other emergencies that may not require an armed response. 

Local nonprofit El Centro de Libertad has run CARES as a pilot since March 2022. In one year of operation, El Centro’s team has responded to more than 300 calls across the Coastside. Advocates for the program say that CARES, which does not deal with life-threatening, violent or criminal incidents, helps people who may not be comfortable dealing with law enforcement and, at the same time, saves law enforcement personnel from responding to mental health issues for which they may not be qualified. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(1) comment

Kelemon

Compliments to the dedicated, hard working and very good people of El Centro de Libertad for their success and with the innovative Crisis Assistance Response and Evaluation Services pilot program, publicly advocating and demonstrating compassion for people on the Coastside suffering with acute mental and emotional distress, and experiencing various forms of interpersonal and relationship crises. In addition, without the framework California Department of Social Services (CDSS) Community Response Initiative to Strengthen Emergency Systems (C.R.I.S.E.S.) and actions and support from Half Moon Bay City Council, this pilot program may not have become reality. As a local mental health professional, I support the Council's move to request for qualification to find a long-term operator for the CARES program to continue operations. Once upon a time in the 1990s, I had the unique experience of volunteering, and later employed with San Francisco Suicide Prevention as a crisis line counselor, trainer, and scheduling coordinator. In those days we received calls 24/7/365 from a central call center where we conducted suicide assessments, interventions and emergency referrals to the Mobile Crisis Unit which was operated by SF Department of Public Health, similar in many ways with the CARES program here in HMB, and it is reassuring that we have such options available to support mental health. Kelly Kilcoyne, LMFT

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories