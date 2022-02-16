Half Moon Bay’s downtown bustles year-round as people walk, drive and bike around the city’s economic hub. Now, city planners are designing several new features for improved bike and pedestrian safety in the area.
Thanks to a grant from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the city will construct four types of improvements along various downtown streets. Specifically in the works are bike routes, pedestrian crosswalks, signage and parklets that were identified in the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan approved in September 2019.
In an effort to revamp the downtown economy, the project also entails giving grants of up to $2,000 to help businesses that want to develop parklets. The city said this is based on the recommendations made by Coastside Recovery Initiative to promote pedestrian activity downtown.
The city noted that a key requirement of the grant is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Plans call for 12 parking directional signs near intersections to alert drivers to available parking off Main Street. City officials believe that will reduce the number of vehicles idling and emitting gas on Main Street. Eleven of the signs will use existing infrastructure like utility poles and stop signs, with only one sign requiring a new pole.
The plans call for 0.32 miles of Class II bike routes, lanes that are buffered to avoid vehicles, and 0.45 miles of Class III bicycle routes, routes that are shared with vehicular traffic.
Bicyclists will have their own lane from Highway 1 along Main Street toward downtown. After Stone Pine Road, bicyclists will share the road across the Main Street Bridge to Mill Street, then east to Johnston Street before continuing south.
The city has to restripe select parking spaces from 90 degrees to a slanted angle. There will be five high-visibility crosswalks, four along Main Street and one on Johnston.
