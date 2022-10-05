Last week Half Moon Bay staff updated the Planning Commission on its progress in identifying sites where developers could likely build affordable housing and how it would impact Measure D over the next eight years.
The upcoming sixth cycle of the state’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment, which is updated every eight years, has expanded the city’s need to plan for new housing units to 480 from 2023 to 2031, double the 240 units allotted between 2015 to 2022. It’s heavily weighted toward new low- and very low-income units.
Because the California Department of Housing and Community Development requires jurisdictions to analyze the “realistic capacity” for each site and to have backup options in case some development doesn’t work out, Half Moon Bay must plan for a threshold to cover its allocation and a 20 percent buffer, bringing the total to 576 units. The idea is that by the end of Cycle 6, HCD hopes the actual number of units will be at or above the RHNA allotment.
This process is meant to ensure the city plans new units; it does not mandate development. While failing to adequately plan for additional units can keep the city’s Housing Element from being certified, Deputy City Attorney Winter King noted that currently, only jurisdictions outside the Coastal Zone that fail to make progress on their RHNA numbers can lose some local control for approving development. Because of Half Moon Bay’s proximity to the ocean, King said, it’s not on that “naughty list” at the moment.
“It’s not inconceivable that the Coastal Zone will remain sacrosanct as it has so far in this housing legislation,” she said. “There could be changes. But, for now, the consequences are fairly limited in Half Moon Bay for not producing the number of units.”
Half Moon Bay’s Housing Coordinator Mike Noce said the HCD has highlighted a scarcity of land with adequate zoning capacity for current housing needs, meaning most cities are feeling pressure to meet higher RHNA numbers. Many San Mateo County jurisdictions’ allocations have doubled this upcoming cycle, and some have even tripled, Community Development Director Jill Ekas said.
The state organizes sites into three categories: pipeline projects, accessory dwelling units, and key vacant and non-vacant sites. Half Moon Bay’s pipeline projects could include around 300 units between the proposed farmworker housing on Kelly Avenue, the Hilltop Mobile Home Park, and the Podesta Planned Development area. The city is also projecting it will issue 14 ADU allocations annually, its three-year average, for a total of 112 new ADUs by 2031.
For vacant and non-vacant properties, staff listed 10 potentially developable sites that could host around 360 to 420 units. This includes a few undeveloped parcels next to existing structures, such as the city’s corporation yard, Our Lady of the Pillar Church and Hatch Elementary School. These three sites would host the majority of low-income allotments.
“The goal is to force jurisdictions to make zoning code amendments to allow for residential developments at greater densities than they have in the past,” King said. The state’s idea is that “with greater density also comes more affordability.”
However, two of the biggest challenges to building housing are water supply and Measure D, the city’s growth control ordinance. Staff noted that the city should still theoretically allow enough capacity for the new units, including the buffer, with Measure D in effect. Ekas explained that one projection, assuming 1.5 percent population growth a year, puts Half Moon Bay at 586 new units by 2031 if it issues 50 building permits a year.
This is assuming the City Council allows the 0.5 percent “bonus” allocation to the downtown, something the council has done nearly every year since 2009. However, there are possible constraints on Measure D allocations. For example, large developments that require phasing take up a large portion of RHNA units, and the city might have minimal Measure D allocations for ADUs and smaller projects during years that large projects are approved.
If fewer permits are issued, for example, around 25 per year, the total allocations would be 569, and the city would not hit the buffer. If the permits are higher, around 70 per year, the Cycle 6 allocations would be 599.
“Just because a site is a Housing Element site doesn’t mean it's going to develop during the housing element cycle, or maybe ever,” Ekas said. “We’re setting the table and showing it’s possible.”▪
