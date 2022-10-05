Last week Half Moon Bay staff updated the Planning Commission on its progress in identifying sites where developers could likely build affordable housing and how it would impact Measure D over the next eight years. 

The upcoming sixth cycle of the state’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment, which is updated every eight years, has expanded the city’s need to plan for new housing units to 480 from 2023 to 2031, double the 240 units allotted between 2015 to 2022. It’s heavily weighted toward new low- and very low-income units. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories