Last week the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission held a hearing on the draft of the Environmental Impact Report for the proposed Hyatt Place hotel, which has gone through multiple iterations and has been in the public eye for about six years.

No decisions were made. City staff and its consultant will review comments received and prepare the final EIR when the Planning Commission will approve, deny or modify the project. Once that report is complete, it will be made available to public agencies and the community at least 10 days in advance of any public hearing.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

