Last week the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission held a hearing on the draft of the Environmental Impact Report for the proposed Hyatt Place hotel, which has gone through multiple iterations and has been in the public eye for about six years.
No decisions were made. City staff and its consultant will review comments received and prepare the final EIR when the Planning Commission will approve, deny or modify the project. Once that report is complete, it will be made available to public agencies and the community at least 10 days in advance of any public hearing.
The draft document, while an important part of the planning process, is complex and contains a broad range of factors relating to the hotel's development. Commissioner Rick Hernandez said he hopes the final report was clearer on the hotel’s impact on the everyday observer.
“Whatever we can do to make it easy for folks participating in the process to see and digest the work that’s been done, that would be helpful,” he said.
The five-acre site is within the town center, according to Half Moon Bay’s Local Coastal Land Use Plan. The project has come a long way since it was unveiled in 2016 when the applicant received pushback for the originally proposed three-story 148-room hotel. At the time, the project was in the wetland buffer and in close proximity to what the city considers its southern gateway.
That plan morphed into a three-building 129-room hotel. But in June 2021, the Planning Commission and Architectural Advisory Committee held a joint study session to examine a two-building alternative with 102 rooms. It included modifications to the James Ford dealership and 20 residential units to be built on the north side of Seymour Street. This “Alternative 2” as it's called in the EIR, is the applicant’s preferred design, and the story poles on the site reflect this build. A lot line adjustment is proposed to increase the size of the auto dealership parcel to 2.1 acres and reduce the size of the hotel site to 4.4 acres.
The report stated that the proposed 129-room hotel would cause “significant” and “unavoidable” impacts to views of the hills for vehicles traveling northbound on Highway 1, which are defined as visual resources according to the city’s land use policy. It stated the 102-room alternative would do less damage to the view, but it would still degrade the “existing visual character” of the surrounding area because of its long frontage and orientation to the southern gateway.
The southern two-story building is 34 feet high, and the northern three-story building is only slightly higher at 36 feet. This is because the two-story building’s first floor has a higher floor-to-ceiling height for the lobby and conference room. The project also calls for 148 parking spaces.
Due to the town’s view concerns, applicant Greg Jamison said the space between the two buildings would be doubled to 32 feet. The fencing by the dealership would also be expanded to create a bike path. Jamison, a developer and Coastsider since 1985, said the building expansion was one of the key changes and meant to increase the view corridor to the hills to the east.
The report also noted that a biologist last year identified a wetland in the project area on the north side of Seymour Street where the residential units are planned. The city’s Land Use Plan does not allow subdivisions that would result in parcels located wholly within environmentally sensitive habitat areas or their buffers. So, Jamison and the staff have to work on a subdivision plan to not encroach on the policy.
The city says nearly 400 people have signed up for email updates to this project. Roughly 40 people attended the online meeting last week, and 14 people spoke. About half were opposed to development and thought its design was inappropriate compared to Half Moon Bay’s aesthetic. Some voiced concern that the report didn’t delve into parking, worst-case traffic and drainage issues, while others wished the EIR had addressed emergency evacuation.
“There’s absolutely no way to mitigate the hideous problems that are going to be created by having a large structure as our gateway,” said resident David Pasternak.
Other residents supported the hotel, saying that it increases access to the coast, creates housing near downtown businesses, and would give the city more Transient Occupancy Tax revenue. Some praised Jamison’s work to accommodate the project based on feedback from the community.
“There is going to be a fragment of this community that’s going to oppose any development or have consternation about design,” said former Planning Commissioner Brian Holt. “I think there’s a time we have to step up, support something and really hone it.”
