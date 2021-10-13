The Coastal Trail is one of the Coastside’s busiest public spaces, a free stretch of land with ocean views and scenic features. Now, a volunteer group is partnering with the city of Half Moon Bay to promote safety and provide services on the trail, from addressing problems, reporting incidents, applying first aid and even patching a flat tire.
The program is under the umbrella of the National Ski Patrol, and the city signed a memorandum of understanding to work with the group last week. Moss Beach resident Rick Bulan has been spearheading the efforts and said the nonprofit already has the infrastructure and training in place to assist volunteers. With the recognizable red and white uniform worn by ski patrollers in the mountains, members should be easily visible on the trail.
“National Ski Patrol provides all the training, and their whole thing is volunteer patrols,” Bulan said. “Now they’re making it available to bike patrols as well.”
Patrollers pay dues and are free to set their own shifts. The program would only cover the section of the Coastal Trail owned and operated by the city between Kelly Avenue and Poplar Street. The city says it will communicate with the public about the partnership and collaborate with the National Ski Patrol on addressing any public safety issues. Bulan said, hopefully at some point in the future, the National Ski Patrol will coordinate with other jurisdictions to expand the program to the entire Coastal Trail.
Bulan, a longtime Coastsider and avid biker, was instrumental in developing the same model for the American River Bike Patrol, a 32-mile trail along the American River Parkway in Sacramento County, in June 2020. Based on response data from that patrol, Bulan said most of the work involved being an ambassador of sorts. Volunteers provide directions for where to buy bike parts or the nearest restaurant.
“A lot of it is just being visible on the trail and explaining how you need to be on the right side, dogs need to be on a leash, little things like that,” Bulan said.
While volunteering for the patrol is open to anyone who completes the courses, donning the red and white shirt isn’t a bike ride in the park. Volunteers will go through at least 20 hours of CPR and safety training, Bulan said. It’s not clear how many Coastsiders will sign on with the program, but Bulan expects to have an indication of the interest at an in-person training meeting on Oct. 30.
“This is just another way to enjoy the trail,” Bulan said. “Anyone can do laps back and forth, but I think helping people along the way, which a lot of us do anyway, adds another level of enjoyment to the Coastal Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.