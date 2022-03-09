The Half Moon Bay City Council amended the city’s COVID Prevention Plan last week by requiring all city employees and contractors who work in close proximity with city staff to show proof of full vaccination status or supply one negative COVID-19 test per week. That’s a change from the proposed two tests per week.
As amended, all employees must show proof of vaccination by May 1 to the Human Resources Department. City Administrative Services Director Lisa Lopez-Rossi said the COVID Prevention Policy is meant to be a malleable staff document that has been flexible to county and state mandates since the pandemic began. The vaccine requirements apply only to city employees and five “onsite” contractors working “shoulder to shoulder” inside with city staff. These positions include the city attorney, public works inspector and project manager, City Manager Bob Nisbet said. The policy does not apply to other contractors or outside consultants.
“We had a robust conversation on contractors, and specifically decided not to include contractors because of the titanic job that would involve,” Mayor Debbie Ruddock said.
By moving to once-a-week testing, the updated policy follows San Mateo County health guidelines. It’s also the same policy followed by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, meaning the city won’t enforce more testing on Sheriff's deputies.
In December 2020, the City Council directed staff to move forward with a vaccine mandate for city employees and onsite contractors. Before the council reduced the requirement for weekly testing last week, Councilmember Harvey Rarback said he wanted the policy to include Sheriff’s deputies as onsite contractors.
“That was my original intent because the Sheriff’s deputies have contact with our citizens, and I would like them to either be fully vaccinated or at a minimum (tested) twice a week,” Rarback said.
Because Sheriff Carlos Bolanos had made it clear to the city his deputies would be following county guidelines, which require a COVID-19 test once per week or proof of vaccination, the rest of the council thought it would be too difficult to enforce bi-weekly testing.
“I’m fine with the one test if the Sheriff’s adamant about not going with two tests,” Councilmember Robert Brownstone said.
