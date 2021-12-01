The Half Moon Bay City Council is planning to discuss a vaccine mandate for city employees and contractors next week, citing concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal was floated by Councilmember Harvey Rarback at the Nov. 2 City Council meeting. If the city follows policies implemented elsewhere in the Bay Area, the vaccine mandate could apply to contractors who work in city limits, including the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
San Mateo County officials announced a vaccine mandate on Oct. 15 that required all of its employees, including those in health care, long-term care and correctional facilities, to either be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said he was in favor of keeping that system in place for his deputies because he believed it was “balanced.”
Bolanos said he didn’t know the vaccination status of all his deputies because some of them were vaccinated through personal doctors and private insurance. The city currently contracts eight deputies who patrol the city in teams of two. Half Moon Bay does get assistance from other units who patrol the Coastside’s unincorporated areas.
“It could be a logistical issue for us, but I won’t know until I see the full proposal and we start looking into our personnel,” Bolanos said.
Vaccination mandates have been a controversial issue in some places around the country.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Nov. 4 announced it would require all private employers with 100 or more workers to have all employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly. OSHA’s new policy prompted lawsuits around the country and was being challenged in court after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the mandate. Experts believe the case will likely be reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court.
In September, the Millbrae City Council briefly discussed a potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate that would have required anyone, not just city employees, to show proof of vaccination for indoor and outdoor dining and fitness and entertainment centers. It ultimately did not go through with the ordinance.
Many private employers have voluntarily made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory without a government mandate. Delta Airlines, CVS, McDonald's and Google are among a host of companies requiring vaccinations for anyone working in the office.
Police departments across the country have been hard hit by COVID-19 infections as officers continued to come in close contact with people throughout the pandemic. The New York Times, citing the Officer Down Memorial Page, found that 460 law enforcement officers were known to have died from the virus in 2020 and 2021 — more than four times as many as were felled by gunfire over the period. Yet some departments, like the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, remain reticent to imposed mandates.
“I think we have a good approach that’s working for us,” Bolanos said. “I hope the city works with us so that we can provide them the law enforcement support that they’d like.”
