Recipients required to meet, collaborate
Last fiscal year the city of Half Moon Bay gave $250,000 to a variety of local nonprofits in an effort to help those struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the next fiscal year approaches, the city is planning to up the contribution to $300,000, exclusively for nonprofits and programs providing safety-net services for Half Moon Bay residents.
The money includes assistance for food, clothing, rent relief, and mental health services. Applications to receive up to $50,000 are currently open and will close on May 15.
A new requirement for the Community Services Financial Assistance Grant Program is that recipients meet with each other once or twice a year. These “cohorts” are intended to strengthen collaboration, share best practices and increase efficiency between safety net providers. This dovetails with the Coastside Recovery Initiative, which was formed in 2021 and recommended funding local nonprofits providing critical safety-net services to some of the region's most vulnerable communities.
At last week’s City Council meeting, Mayor Debbie Ruddock underscored the importance of these meetings to collaborate and learn how to deliver services outside of their expertise.
“Our stability and livability as a community depend on having robust social capital and social equity,” Ruddock said. “Government can’t do it all, and we can’t do it all as individuals. We need our nonprofit sector.”
This upcoming grant cycle is the fifth iteration of the annual program created to support Half Moon Bay nonprofits. For the current 2021-22 fiscal cycle, the city budgeted $200,000 to be split between seven nonprofits for COVID-19 relief services. An additional $50,000 was given to 10 other organizations.
“If you follow the evolution of the CSFA, we’ve given more money each year to more deserving organizations,” Councilmember Harvey Rarback said. “I think this emphasis on safety nets and larger and fewer grants all make sense to me.”
Each application will be reviewed by city staff to ensure eligibility requirements. The City Council CSFA Subcommittee will then examine all applications and make a recommendation to the City Council, which will have the final say on all grant funding. Once all grantees are selected, funding is expected to be given out between July and August.
Currently, most of the 17 nonprofits reported they are on track to meet their goals by the end of the fiscal year. All recipients will have to submit an end-of-year financial statement, but only nonprofits that have not received CSFA funding previously will be required to submit tax forms and a year-end report recapping goals and highlights from their efforts.
Not all funding is distributed equally. Larger programs from Coastside Hope, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar and Abundant Grace received $30,000 this fiscal year. Coastside CERT and Purple Heart Anglers received $2,500 and $1,000, respectively.
Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester said the city has already given a portion of its affordable housing fund to a few nonprofits offering rental assistance. Though not officially part of the CSFA, the city staff is planning to recommend more funding to these nonprofits in the upcoming city budget for fiscal year 2022-23.
Councilmember Robert Brownstone referenced ALAS’s food pantry as a great example of promoting health equity and encouraging volunteer efforts.
“I think we have too many people in our community who are having to make the choice between food and rent,” he said. “It’s hard to have a healthy environment for families and children without a roof over your head and food. ”
