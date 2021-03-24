The city of Half Moon Bay plans to use special government powers to acquire a contested private property. Last week, the City Council agreed to exercise eminent domain to take six parcels after the owners spent decades protesting the planned uses for the area between the Coastal Trail and Railroad Avenue, known as the West of Railroad planned development.
Property owner Thomas Gearing long harbored plans to build single family homes on his parcels. In October, when the city was in the process of updating its Land Use Plan, which acts as the blueprint for how land can be used, Gearing told the Review he had “fear attempting to do anything to display our ownership rights of the land” and hadn’t been able to build on it.
Gearing threatened to sue the city over the matter as recently as January 2021. Gearing did not return the Review’s calls and emails to comment on the latest action.
The city plans to pay $91,000 for the parcels owned by Thomas and Daniel Gearing. City Attorney Catherine Engberg, who presented on the issue at the March 16 City Council meeting, said acquiring the property will allow the city to maintain public recreational access, conserve habitat and manage erosion in the West of Railroad planned development. Most notably, Engberg said, owning the property gives the city the option to preempt erosion of the area’s bluffs and reroute the Coastal Trail inland.
Engberg said Gearing declined the city’s offer of $91,000 and did not provide a counter offer. The city remains open
to negotiation, she said, but should the owner not budge, the city will proceed with filing an eminent domain action and deposit $91,000 with the court. Litigation fees could reach an estimated $300,000 if the matter goes to trial.
Councilmember Debbie Ruddock said she believes the city’s use of eminent domain is justified.
“The use of eminent domain is a serious affair, but it can be used to achieve public purposes,” she said. “I believe that our staff, both our attorney and community development staff, have met the test.”
The last time the city used its eminent domain powers was in 2000 to widen Highway 92 to reduce traffic congestion.
Payment for the West of Railroad parcels will also be the inaugural use of the city’s lot retirement program. It had been discussed for years but the city recently availed the funds, which had been locked away since 2008, necessary for implementation. Lot retirement is funded by traffic mitigation payments made by the developers of the 63-unit Ailanto Pacific Ridge project.
What a disaster. Just more potential litigation. Why does the City Council hate private property rights?
