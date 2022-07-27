555 Kelly Ave

City leaders are hearing a proposal to put 40 housing units on land the city owns at 555 Kelly Ave. The housing would be restricted to farmworkers and their families.

Thumb through the priorities of city officials for the past several years and you’ll find affordable, low-income housing remains top of the list, even though little obvious progress has been made. 

Now, after the Half Moon Bay City Council renewed efforts to examine the feasibility of housing on city-owned property earlier this year, a proposed project has come up to build a 40-room complex on a long-vacant property on Kelly Avenue. City planners determined that the parcel on Kelly Avenue, which currently includes a 6,200-square-foot, single-family home next to the Ted Adcock Community Center, would be the quickest option for any housing development. The city purchased the 555 Kelly Ave. building in 2017. 

