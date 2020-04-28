The city of Half Moon Bay is contemplating defunding more than a dozen capital projects including bike trail improvements, environmental restoration and sidewalk repairs to make up for a predicted $3.1 million loss this current fiscal year.
Like most visitor-serving coastal communities, Half Moon Bay is facing a projected eight-figure deficit in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns. Hotel and sales taxes are the city’s main revenue sources and the tourism industry has cratered in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some cities, such as Monterey, are making the decision to lay off city staff and eliminate positions to account for a revenue shortfall. However, Half Moon Bay city officials are recommending another option.
City Manager Bob Nisbet said by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, the city must have a balanced budget by law. While the city has several reserves to dip into for circumstances such as this, Nisbet said he would like to avoid doing so if at all possible.
In order to compensate for the millions of dollars lost, Nisbet is proposing reallocating money originally slated for a variety of capital improvement projects, halting spending on materials and supplies, and instituting a hiring freeze.
In total 19 capital improvement projects could be defunded and that money reallocated back to the general fund to use to meet the deficit. Several of the projects were dedicated to bicycle and pedestrian walkway improvements or addressing erosion and bluff stabilization.
Nisbet said some of the projects were funded, but since staff wasn’t able to complete them by June, the reallocation is “just repurposing the funds.” He envisions that other projects will be paused or delayed.
“In terms of delay, the delay would be until next year, but if we do not refund these, then yes, they would not happen the following year,” he said.
If an emergency situation occurred, such as a sidewalk needed immediate repairs, Public Works Director John Doughty said that work could be done by reallocating money from other projects.
By reassigning money from capital improvement projects back to the general fund and making minor adjustments to other operational expenses, Nisbet estimates the city can recoup close to $3 million. But a few other additional cuts will need to be made to avoid using any of the reserve funding.
“We are in a dire situation. There’s no doubt about that. And we’re looking at everything in terms of cuts,” Nisbet said. “That means operational cuts, people and salaries potentially, and capital. It just so happens capital is bigger dollar amounts.”
Mayor Adam Eisen, who also sits on the city’s financial subcommittee, said indefinitely delaying projects “is a tough pill to swallow.”
“It does not seem like the shortfall of our town should be taken by the defunding of all the projects we deemed necessary for our town to make,” he said.
Nisbet reiterated that he would like to see the projects fully funded in the future, but acknowledged it might be years before these projects are completed.
The city is expected to discuss the current fiscal picture throughout May and the 2020-21 fiscal year budget at both Half Moon Bay City Council meetings in June. Senior Accountant Kenneth Stiles said the city has tough decisions ahead as he is predicting a 29 percent decrease in revenues next year or a $6 million shortfall. That would double the loss during the 2008 recession when the city experienced a 13 percent decrease in revenues.
Half Moon Bay is one of more than 450 cities in the state projected to lose collectively $6.7 billion over the next two years because of the virus, according to the League of California Cities.
Stiles said Half Moon Bay would take a tiered approach to compensate for the losses. It can look at operational cuts, postpone capital projects, rely on its reserves, make service reductions and, in a worst-case scenario, turn to short-term borrowing.
“It’s not a set-in-stone process, but it is how we mitigate through what lies ahead,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
Here we go again... deferring Capital Improvements, just like they did when they were suffering under the effects of the Beachwood Lawsuit. Isn't that why they wouldn't vote to fund any SAM Plant Capital Improvements back then, thereby deferring the much needed improvements to our Sewer Facility?
Suggestions:
A.) The building on Kelly Avenue that they paid one million dollars (plus) for which then sat empty until Abundant Grace came along. Sell It! ...and don't frivolously buy any more buildings without a justified purpose.
B.) End the Lawsuit against the SAM member agencies and save a Ton of Legal Fees!
C.) Charge more for Visitors to use the Beach Parking Lots.
D.) Lay-offs or Pay-cuts or simply cut some hours of all City Employees while the budget crisis exists. Share the pain but do it with accountability.
E.) Request a deferment on the purchase/re-fi of The Stone Pine "parkland" acreage.
How about a 25% paycut for City employees. Let them show their support and loyalty for the community that pays them. Shouldn't they share in the pain they are partially creating. I do agree that the outlook for the City's revenue looks bleak for next fiscal year. Sorry but its far worse for many of our residents yet I still hear nothing from City Hall about our pain, just we aren't paying enough in taxes to support these pet pork projects like our multi-million dollar parking lot
Penrose is demanding that Landlords not charge rent for two or three months. She says that they can do so on their own or in a month the city council will force them to. I kid you not.
Imagine if Penrose were to demand that city employees provide three months of service to us at no charge or else face the wrath of the City Council. Will she demand that Safeway provide free food or else? Will she demand the same from cops and firefighters? Will she demand that Dentisists in this town provide three months of free services? What else does she demand be provided to others by others at no charge?
I like Nisbet's approach. Full support.
The 880 Stone Pine purchase should be put on hold. Considering the history, I expect POST is already waiting for that letter.
And yes, the sale of the Kelly Avenue property should be considered in the future...but to sell right away would be selling into a slump...and incurring a potential loss. Hold until you can get out clean.
There is also a large parcel of City-owned land north of downtown which could be liquidated. Now, what was that name again?
Selling 144 Kelly is not going to happen. Coastside Land Trust will NEVER release the conservation easement on it.
The midnight sale in 2005 is truly one of the most corrupt acts in the last 20 years of Half Moon Bay city governance and it barely raised the pulse of the Review at the time.
Not delaying the purchase of 880 Stone Pine is flat out corruption. Why does the City so badly want to see POST get paid off? Who benefits besides POST? Why does POST not think that the timing and insistence to do this does not look really bad?
Lots more questions for the Review to ask. I doubt they have any answers, but this City Council will go down as more corrupt than the 2005 City Council that purchased 144 Kelly in the dead of night to protect a Councilmember's views.
Furthermore - Coastside Land Trust is likely where POST would have tried to flip the 880 Stone Pine land if they could have managed to talk the State of California into providing it more of our taxpayer money to fund their operations. They are all part of the same conspiracy.
So the approach of the city is to eliminate all of the projects that they justified to hire all of these employees, BUT keep all the employees. Wonderful. Do you hear that all you fine businesses on Main Strert that have suffered catastrophic losses. How about you parents who have lost your jobs AND have your kids at home while you figure out how you will pay rent or the mortgage or your property taxes. The city says FU. We screw you again!
I want the members of city council to publicly justify this in a special meeting. And I want them to publicize this meeting and take questions, and ANSWER those questions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.