The city of Half Moon Bay is contemplating defunding more than a dozen capital projects including bike trail improvements, environmental restoration and sidewalk repairs to make up for a predicted $3.1 million loss this current fiscal year.

Like most visitor-serving coastal communities, Half Moon Bay is facing a projected eight-figure deficit in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns. Hotel and sales taxes are the city’s main revenue sources and the tourism industry has cratered in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some cities, such as Monterey, are making the decision to lay off city staff and eliminate positions to account for a revenue shortfall. However, Half Moon Bay city officials are recommending another option.

City Manager Bob Nisbet said by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, the city must have a balanced budget by law. While the city has several reserves to dip into for circumstances such as this, Nisbet said he would like to avoid doing so if at all possible.

In order to compensate for the millions of dollars lost, Nisbet is proposing reallocating money originally slated for a variety of capital improvement projects, halting spending on materials and supplies, and instituting a hiring freeze.

In total 19 capital improvement projects could be defunded and that money reallocated back to the general fund to use to meet the deficit. Several of the projects were dedicated to bicycle and pedestrian walkway improvements or addressing erosion and bluff stabilization.

Nisbet said some of the projects were funded, but since staff wasn’t able to complete them by June, the reallocation is “just repurposing the funds.” He envisions that other projects will be paused or delayed.

“In terms of delay, the delay would be until next year, but if we do not refund these, then yes, they would not happen the following year,” he said.

If an emergency situation occurred, such as a sidewalk needed immediate repairs, Public Works Director John Doughty said that work could be done by reallocating money from other projects.

By reassigning money from capital improvement projects back to the general fund and making minor adjustments to other operational expenses, Nisbet estimates the city can recoup close to $3 million. But a few other additional cuts will need to be made to avoid using any of the reserve funding.

“We are in a dire situation. There’s no doubt about that. And we’re looking at everything in terms of cuts,” Nisbet said. “That means operational cuts, people and salaries potentially, and capital. It just so happens capital is bigger dollar amounts.”

Mayor Adam Eisen, who also sits on the city’s financial subcommittee, said indefinitely delaying projects “is a tough pill to swallow.”

“It does not seem like the shortfall of our town should be taken by the defunding of all the projects we deemed necessary for our town to make,” he said.

Nisbet reiterated that he would like to see the projects fully funded in the future, but acknowledged it might be years before these projects are completed.

The city is expected to discuss the current fiscal picture throughout May and the 2020-21 fiscal year budget at both Half Moon Bay City Council meetings in June. Senior Accountant Kenneth Stiles said the city has tough decisions ahead as he is predicting a 29 percent decrease in revenues next year or a $6 million shortfall. That would double the loss during the 2008 recession when the city experienced a 13 percent decrease in revenues.

Half Moon Bay is one of more than 450 cities in the state projected to lose collectively $6.7 billion over the next two years because of the virus, according to the League of California Cities.

Stiles said Half Moon Bay would take a tiered approach to compensate for the losses. It can look at operational cuts, postpone capital projects, rely on its reserves, make service reductions and, in a worst-case scenario, turn to short-term borrowing.

“It’s not a set-in-stone process, but it is how we mitigate through what lies ahead,” he said.

